All of Major League Baseball's managerial openings have been filled. The Padres hired bench coach Mike Shildt to be their next manager on Nov. 21, becoming the final team to find their skipper for the 2024 season. The Padres' job was vacant after Bob Melvin left to take over as Giants manager.

The hiring charge in baseball was led by the Cubs, who snatched up Craig Counsell as their new manager, signing him after he spent nine seasons in charge of the division rival Brewers. Counsell will take over for David Ross, who was fired by Chicago. The Mets, who were considered the favorites to land Counsell, ended up hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza. The Guardians tabbed Stephen Vogt as Terry Francona's replacement.

The Brewers, meanwhile, moved on and promoted bench coach Pat Murphy to fill Counsell's position. Out west, the Angels hired Ron Washington to lead their club with Shohei Ohtani's future uncertain. Washington, who previously managed the Rangers, was on the coaching staff in Atlanta for seven years. Also in the AL West, the Astros promoted Joe Espada to take over as manager for the retiring Dusty Baker.

On the executive front, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox made executive changes in-season, firing Chaim Bloom and Rick Hahn, respectively. The Red Sox have hired former reliever Craig Breslow, while the White Sox have already named Chris Getz as Hahn's successor. Mets GM Billy Eppler stepped down after MLB reportedly opened an investigation into the Mets' use of "phantom" IL stints. The Marlins, fresh off their playoff run, have parted ways with GM Kim Ng after just three years and hired Peter Bendix from the Rays.

MLB manager/executive tracker