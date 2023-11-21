All of Major League Baseball's managerial openings have been filled. The Padres hired bench coach Mike Shildt to be their next manager on Nov. 21, becoming the final team to find their skipper for the 2024 season. The Padres' job was vacant after Bob Melvin left to take over as Giants manager.
The hiring charge in baseball was led by the Cubs, who snatched up Craig Counsell as their new manager, signing him after he spent nine seasons in charge of the division rival Brewers. Counsell will take over for David Ross, who was fired by Chicago. The Mets, who were considered the favorites to land Counsell, ended up hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza. The Guardians tabbed Stephen Vogt as Terry Francona's replacement.
The Brewers, meanwhile, moved on and promoted bench coach Pat Murphy to fill Counsell's position. Out west, the Angels hired Ron Washington to lead their club with Shohei Ohtani's future uncertain. Washington, who previously managed the Rangers, was on the coaching staff in Atlanta for seven years. Also in the AL West, the Astros promoted Joe Espada to take over as manager for the retiring Dusty Baker.
On the executive front, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox made executive changes in-season, firing Chaim Bloom and Rick Hahn, respectively. The Red Sox have hired former reliever Craig Breslow, while the White Sox have already named Chris Getz as Hahn's successor. Mets GM Billy Eppler stepped down after MLB reportedly opened an investigation into the Mets' use of "phantom" IL stints. The Marlins, fresh off their playoff run, have parted ways with GM Kim Ng after just three years and hired Peter Bendix from the Rays.
MLB manager/executive tracker
|Team
|Name
|Status
|News
|Chaim Bloom (executive)
|Fired
|Craig Breslow has been hired as chief baseball officer.
|Stephen Vogt (manager)
|Hired
|Vogt takes over the role from Terry Francona, who retired at the end of the 2023 MLB season. Vogt, 39, is a recently retired catcher and played in MLB until 2022. He will be the second-youngest manager in the league, behind only Oli Marmol of the Cardinals.
|Jeff Greenberg (executive)
|Hired
|The Tigers hired Jeff Greenberg as their new GM on Sept. 26.
|Joe Espada (manager)
|Hired
|The Astros have promoted bench coach Joe Espada to replace Dusty Baker, who retired after the 2023 season. Baker led the Astros to the World Series title in 2022.
|Ron Washington (manager)
|Hired
|Washington leaves his job on Brian Snitker's staff to return to managing in Anaheim. He will replace Phil Nevin in the Angels dugout.
|Pat Murphy (manager)
|Hired
|Bench coach Pat Murphy was promoted to manager after Craig Counsell departed Milwaukee with the surprising decision to take over as Cubs manager.
|David Stearns (executive)
|Hired
|The Mets hired Stearns officially on Oct. 2. He had previously been a high-ranking member in the Brewers front office from 2019-23.
|Carlos Mendoza (manager)
|Hired
|The Mets were linked to Craig Counsell for weeks, but the ex-Brewers skipper ultimately landed with the Cubs. The Mets, meanwhile, hired Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza to lead their 2024 squad.
|Billy Eppler (executive)
|Resigned
|Eppler resigned from his GM role on Oct. 5 after MLB reportedly opened an investigation into the Mets' usage of phantom IL stints. The Mets will not replace him this offseason.
|Aaron Boone (manager)
|Will return in 2024
|The Yankees are expected to retain Boone for the 2024 season.
|Bob Melvin (manager)
|Hired
|The Giants fired Gabe Kapler on Sept. 29 after failing to make the postseason for the third time in four tries. In late October, they hired Melvin to replace him. The veteran manager had been with the division-rival Padres for the last two seasons.
|Peter Bendix (executive)
|Hired
|The Marlins hired Bendix from the cross-state Rays to run their baseball ops department. This comes after Kim Ng, whose contract was up after the 2023 season, announced she would not return to the organization. Ng was the first woman to serve as a GM in MLB history.
|Mike Shildt (manager)
|Hired
|Shildt, who previously managed with the Cardinals, will take over in San Diego's dugout. He replaces Bob Melvin, who left to take the Giants job.
|Craig Counsell (manager)
|Hired
|Counsell took the Cubs job in the most surprising move of the offseason to date. He will take over for David Ross, who was under contract through next season and got a vote of confidence from team brass at the end of the 2023 regular season.