The 2020 World Series is in full swing this weekend. The Los Angeles Dodgers retook the series lead with a Game 3 victory on Friday night. Game 4 is slated for Saturday at Arlington's Globe Life Field. You can find the full 2020 postseason bracket here.

Below is the full schedule for the 2020 postseason. Times are subject to change.

World Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME TV VENUE Tue., Oct. 20 World Series Game 1 Dodgers 8, Rays 3 FINAL Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 World Series Game 2 Rays 6, Dodgers 4 FINAL Fox Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 World Series Game 3 Dodgers 6, Rays 2 FINAL Fox Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 World Series Game 4 Dodgers vs. Rays 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 World Series Game 5 Dodgers vs. Rays 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 World Series Game 6* Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 World Series Game 7* Rays vs. Dodgers 8 p.m. Fox Arlington

*- if necessary

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)