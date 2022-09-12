Do you ever argue with yourself? It's only natural, right? When there are, in your mind, at least two different sides to an issue with similar merit, you just kind of go back and forth in your head with it.

Lately, I've found myself arguing with myself when it comes to the American League Central and the playoffs.

You see, the Guardians lead the AL Central and they are on pace to go 86-76. There are 12 teams with better records than the Guardians and only 17 worse. And yet, should they hold on, they'll be the No. 3 seed in the AL.

Remember, last season the Braves had the worst record among the playoff teams at 88-73. They didn't feel too lackluster, due to such a strong final two months. Maybe the Guardians or White Sox (or Twins, I guess) will finish so strong that they don't feel vastly inferior to the rest of the field this time around, either.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

As of right now, though, I couldn't help but think about how annoying it would be if, say, an 85-win team took the World Series this season with so many Goliath-types.

But then I started to argue with myself.

Aren't David stories just so much fun? We all love the underdog, no?

Eh, I don't know. I think I'd much rather see two powerhouses duking it out in the World Series, whether it's a rematch of 2017 with the Dodgers and Astros, a Subway Series between the Yankees and the Mets, the Braves looking to defend their title against one of the AL titans, maybe even in a rematch of 2021 or something along these lines.

On the other hand, we've seen some relatively boring World Series between two titans before. The 2018 Red Sox dismantling of the Dodgers comes to mind. And in 2014, for example, neither the Giants nor the Royals won 90 games in the regular season and they gave us a beauty. Every World Series is great, too!

Wouldn't it have been so much more cool if Cleveland broke its World Series drought with one of its recent powerhouse teams instead of this slightly-better-than-mediocre bunch?

Wait, though, who cares about the regular season when your favorite team wins the World Series? Ask fans of the 2006 Cardinals. Do you think they care that team only won 83 games in the regular season?

I'm certainly of two minds here. Maybe more. I just can't decide if the AL Central winner making a deep run would be bad or good.

Of course, it probably doesn't matter. The most likely outcome is a loss in the wild-card round for whoever emerges. Until then, we get to follow the hopefully hotly contested race.