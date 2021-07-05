Well look at that, will ya? We're a bit past the halfway point of the full 2021 season. The full 162! Halfway!

In a bit of a self-loathing way, I actually started thinking back to last season and realized we still hadn't even started the faux-season. We had just started "Summer Camp" and were actually excited about it.

OK, jeez, let's not relive the days without actual baseball games.

Instead, let's look at what we've seen in this 2021 season. It feels like it's been overly crazy, but that's likely due to recency bias as every single season seems crazy when we're in it. Given that we're in this one, let's run down some of the crazy we've seen just in terms of the roller coaster ride some teams are taking.

Given that it's Major League Baseball and this world revolves around them, I'm contractually required to start with the Yankees. What an absolute mess. Remember when they started 5-10? How about when they got hot and ran their record to 28-19? Up and down, up and down, up and down. Not that they are alone.

How about the NL Central? The Brewers rose to No. 1 in our rankings before losing 13 of their next 17 games. They've now won 27 of their last 36 and have a commanding lead, thanks to the Cubs completely falling apart with a nine-game losing streak and the Cardinals going 11-22/12-21 since late May. Not to be outdone, the Reds ups and downs have been extreme as well.

The Giants were expected to finish a distant third -- maybe even fourth -- heading into the season and have been at or around the best record in baseball for a bit.

The Nationals closed May with a five-game losing streak. They were 25-36 through June 12. They won 14 of their last 17 games in June to climb right into contention, riding a ridiculous power stretch from Kyle Schwarber. They've opened July with four straight losses and Schwarber is now injured for a while.

The Royals were 16-9! Then they lost 11 in a row. Still, they were three games over .500 through June 4. They've gone 6-22 since.

The Twins were supposed to be competing with the White Sox for the AL Central title. They'd won the division two straight years, after all. They started 5-2. They lost 13 of their next 15 and haven't really recovered. Every time it looks like they are turning the corner, they fall apart. The most recent was their stretch of winning seven of nine through last Sunday. They then lost five straight.

The Braves were supposed to be a powerhouse, yet they still haven't been over .500 for even one game.

The Red Sox weren't supposed to be a powerhouse, but they are 21 games over .500 and have built a 4 1/2 game lead in the AL East over the defending AL champs.

And finally, the Mariners. Did you realize Seattle is now five games over .500? They have a better record than the Yankees, Braves, Cubs, Cardinals and Blue Jays, among other expected contenders.

I told you. It's been insanity. And we're barely halfway done. Bring on the second half!