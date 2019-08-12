MLB releases 2020 regular season schedule: Everything you need to know, including games in London, Puerto Rico, more

Major League Baseball on Monday released the 2020 regular season schedule for all 30 teams. Without further throat-clearing on this urgent matter, let's jump in with the key takeaways:

Opening Day is March 26

The 2020 season occasions a relatively early Opening Day -- Thursday, March 26, 2020. As has been (very) recent tradition, all 30 teams are slated to be in action. The slate includes notable matchups like Cubs-Brewers, Nationals-Mets, Twins-Athletics, Giants-Dodgers, and Angels-Astros. Twelve of the 15 games will be intra-divisional clashes.

That's followed up with an abbreviated seven-game schedule on Friday, and then full 15-game slates on Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29.

Interleague matchups are set

In 2020 we'll of course have the usual interleague rivalries on the schedule (e.g., Yankees-Mets, Cubs-White Sox, Giants-Athletics), and otherwise divisions will once again be paired off. Here's how that will go in 2020:

AL East vs. NL Central

AL Central vs. NL West

AL West vs. NL East

Those pairings will give us Cubs-Yankees, Cubs-Red Sox, Cardinals-Yankees, and Cardinals-Red Sox. As well, Mike Trout and the Angels will visit Bryce Harper and the Phillies from July 17-19. Trout is of course from near Philadelphia and is a noted Eagles fan.

The Rangers will open their new ballpark

The first game in the history of Globe Life Field, the new home of the Texas Rangers, will take place on March 31 when the Rangers host the Angels. Yes, the Rangers are moving out of the current digs after just 26 seasons.

The Mets and Marlins will head to Puerto Rico

The New York Mets and Miami Marlins will play a three-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico from April 28 through April 30 of next year. MLB has held regular season games in Puerto Rico in 2018, 2010, and during the Montreal Expos' exile of 2003-04.

#OurColores were selected to play in the 2020 Puerto Rico Series.



¡Nos vemos pronto, mi gente! 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/35xtH8KiAr — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 12, 2019

MLB is heading back to London

This year, MLB played its first regular season games in England as the Red Sox and Yankees went at it in the inaugural London Series. Next year, MLB returns to London with another pair of class rivals -- the Cardinals and Cubs. Those two NL Central combatants will play a pair of games in London Stadium on June 13 and 14.

The All-Star Game is in L.A.

On July 14, the Dodgers will host the 91st All-Star Game on July 14. It's the first time the Dodgers have hosted the All-Star Game since 1980. The Dodgers, who still figure to be among MLB's top teams in 2020, will be trying to become the first team since the 1997 Indians to host an All-Star Game and a World Series Game in the same season. The Dodgers previously pulled off that rare feat in 1959.

Hos returns to K.C.

Eric Hosmer was a beloved member of the 2015 Royals championship team, and he and his new team, the Padres, will pay a visit to Kauffman Stadium for a three-game series that starts July 24. It'll be Hosmer's first trip to Kansas City as an opposing player.

Don't forget the Field of Dreams

As recently noted in this very space, the Yankees and White Sox on Aug. 13, 2020 will play a regular season game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Iowa. You can read more about that here.

The Little League Classic is back

On Aug. 23 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, the fourth Little League Classic takes place. This time around, the Orioles will host the Red Sox with scores of Little Leaguers in attendance at Bowman Field.

The final day of the regular season is Sept. 27

The full slate for that potentially decisive day includes divisional matchups like Cardinals-Cubs, Phillies-Nationals, Dodgers-Padres, and Rays-Yankees. In all, 12 of the 15 games will be between division rivals.