Spring training is in full swing and eight of our top 50 free agents remain unsigned, including three of the top 10. With Cody Bellinger returning to the Cubs, perhaps the market for Matt Chapman, Jordan Montgomery, and Blake Snell will soon pick up. Here now are Monday's hot stove rumors.

Dodgers sent Margot to Twins, re-sign Hernández

Manuel Margot LAD • CF • #25 BA 0.264 R 39 HR 4 RBI 38 SB 9 View Profile

Manuel Margot's time with the Dodgers was short-lived. The Dodgers have traded Margot and infield prospect Rayne Doncon to the Twins for infield prospect Noah Miller, and in a corresponding move, they have re-signed Enrique Hernández. Margot, who joined the Dodgers in the Tyler Glasnow trade over the winter, gives Minnesota a righty hitting complement for all their lefty hitting outfielders, as well as a quality backup center fielder behind Byron Buxton. Hernández is more versatile than Margot, and will provide a similar righty platoon bat.

Cardinals sign Crawford

Brandon Crawford SF • SS • #35 BA 0.194 R 31 HR 7 RBI 38 SB 3 View Profile

The Cardinals are signing longtime Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, reports The Athletic. Crawford, who is open to playing second and third bases, will provide veteran depth behind rookie Masyn Winn, and also some protection as Tommy Edman recovers from wrist surgery.

Crawford, 37, has played his entire career with the Giants, his hometown team. He had the worst season of his career in 2023, slashing .194/.273/.314 with terrible defensive numbers, though perhaps he can still have an impact as a part-time player and veteran mentor. The Giants are expected to go with top prospect Marco Luciano at shortstop.

Lewis open to extension

Royce Lewis MIN • 3B • #23 BA 0.309 R 36 HR 15 RBI 52 SB 6 View Profile

Royce Lewis is open to discussing a long-term extension with the Twins, though there are no indications the two sides have talked yet, according to The Athletic. Lewis, the No. 1 pick in the 2017 draft, returned from a torn right ACL last season -- it was the second time he tore the ACL in the last three years -- and clubbed 15 home runs in 58 games, plus four more in six postseason games.

In part because of uncertainty with Bally Sports, the Twins have cut payroll from $154 million last Opening Day to a projected $120 million or so in 2024. There should be plenty of spending room to lock up a budding star like Lewis. That said, Lewis is a Scott Boras client, and Boras clients typically don't rush into extensions. Here are our top extension candidates.

Walker open to staying with Dbacks

Christian Walker ARI • 1B • #53 BA 0.258 R 86 HR 33 RBI 103 SB 11 View Profile

First baseman Christian Walker is open to remaining with the reigning NL champion Diamondbacks, he told the Arizona Republic. The 32-year-old will become a free agent after the 2024 season and he's slugged a nice 69 home runs the last two seasons. Also, Walker is an elite defensive first baseman and a two-time Gold Glove. He's an impact hitter and an impact defender.

For what it's worth, the D-backs have a quality first base prospect coming in Ivan Melendez -- Melendez's nickname is the "Hispanic Titanic" -- who hit 30 homers in 96 minor league games last year, and won the Golden Spikes Award as college baseball's best player in 2022. Melendez could be ready to step in at first base next season in the event Walker leaves as a free agent.