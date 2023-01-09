We're still over a month away from pitchers and catchers reporting to camp in Florida and Arizona, but it's not much more than that. One major item from the offseason remains and we'll get to that in just a second. The week began with news that former Braves general manager John Coppolella has been reinstated despite having been slapped with a "permanent ban" from baseball a touch over five years ago.

For the rest of the news and rumors for the day, let's round it up.

Correa deal in process, not 'imminent'

The status of free agent shortstop (or third baseman) Carlos Correa remains up in the air. His agreed-upon deal with the Giants fell through weeks ago and he then agreed with the Mets for a 12-year contract worth $315 million, though the same medical concerns have left that one in limbo. Here's a more detailed rundown of how things have unfolded.

At present, we're all still waiting. Jim Bowden of CBS Sports HQ reported Monday afternoon that the Mets and Correa "continue to progress" toward completing a deal, though nothing is "imminent."

In the meantime, the baseball world continues to wait.

Giants sign reliever

The Giants have agreed to a two-year deal with right-handed reliever Luke Jackson that contains a third-year option, the club announced Monday.

Jackson, 31, missed all of last season due to undergoing Tommy John surgery last April. As such, it's likely he opens this season on the injured list but could return shortly thereafter.

In 2021, Jackson had a 1.98 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 70 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings. He also threw very well in nine of his 11 postseason appearances en route to the Braves winning the World Series, though two meltdown outings in the NLCS ruined his stat line.

With the presence of closer Camilo Doval, the Rogers brothers (lefty Taylor and righty Tyler) and John Brebbia, Jackson won't likely be thrown into a high-leverage role once he's off the IL.

Giants, Phillies make trade

The Giants have acquired left-hander Erik Miller with the Phillies getting right-hander Yunior Marté, the teams announced.

Miller, 24, was a fourth-round pick out of Stanford in 2019 and made the Futures Game last year. In 32 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A last season, he pitched to a 3.54 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with 62 strikeouts and 31 walks in 48 1/3 innings.

Marté, 27, appeared in 39 games at the big-league level last season for San Francisco. He had a 5.44 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 44 strikeouts with 22 walks in 48 innings.