The latest blockbuster signing of the offseason came down Thursday night: Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined the Dodgers on a record 12-year, $325 million contract. It is the largest pitching contract in history, and the Dodgers will pay Yamamoto's former team, the Orix Buffaloes, a posting fee just north of $50 million. All-in, they're spending $375 million to pair the righty with $700 million man Shohei Ohtani. With Yamamoto signed, things should pick up with the rest of free agency soon. Here are Friday's hot stove rumors.

Blue Jays in contact with Taylor

Michael Taylor MIN • CF • #2 BA 0.220 R 48 HR 21 RBI 51 SB 13 View Profile

The Blue Jays are in contact with free agent center fielder Michael A. Taylor, reports MLB.com. Toronto does not necessarily need a center fielder to replace Kevin Kiermaier, as Daulton Varsho is more than capable of playing center. But signing Taylor would allow the Blue Jays to continue fielding an elite outfield defense. Outfield defense was one of the team's strengths in 2023.

Taylor, 32, quietly hit 21 home runs with the Twins this past season, though they came with a .278 on-base percentage and a 33.5% strikeout rate. That said, you can live with a dingers-and-defense center fielder as the No. 9 hitter. The downside for the Blue Jays is Taylor would be yet another right-handed hitter in a lineup that badly needs a lefty (or two) to balance things out.

Multiple teams bidding for Rodriguez

The Astros, Blue Jays, Pirates, and Yankees are among the teams bidding for Cuban righty Yariel Rodriguez, according to MLB.com. Rodriguez, 26, did not pitch in 2023 after breaking his contract with the Chunichi Dragons in Japan. He posted a 1.15 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings in 2022, and has been one of Japan's top setup men the last few seasons.

Rodriguez served as Cuba's ace in the World Baseball Classic this spring and there is some thought he can start. Baseball America recently wrote he "projects to be a hard-throwing but inconsistent No. 5 starter or seventh-inning setup man" given his control issues and lack of a reliable third pitch. Rodriguez could receive a 3-4 year contract in the $10 million a year range.

Tigers sign Miller

Shelby Miller LAD • RP • #18 ERA 1.71 WHIP .90 IP 42 BB 19 K 42 View Profile

The Tigers have signed righty reliever Shelby Miller to a one-year contract with an option for 2025, reports the Detroit Free Press. Now 33, Miller quietly had an excellent 2023 with the Dodgers, throwing 42 innings with 42 strikeouts and a 1.71 ERA. He's found a home in the bullpen after struggling with his control for years as a starting pitcher. Miller will join Jason Foley and Alex Lange to form a sneaky good late-inning trio in Detroit's bullpen.