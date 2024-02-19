Position players will report to spring training this week and, in a few days, the Cactus League and Grapefruit League exhibition seasons will begin. There are still plenty of unsigned free agents though, even with things seemingly heating up around Blake Snell. Here now are Monday's hot stove rumors.

Cubs have not yet begun negotiating with Bellinger

Cody Bellinger CHC • CF • #24 BA 0.307 R 95 HR 26 RBI 97 SB 20 View Profile

Speculation about a potential reunion between the Cubs and Cody Bellinger persist, and while Cubs chairman Tom Ricketts acknowledged the two sides have had discussions Monday, he downplayed their seriousness. "There's been some discussions but it hasn't become a negotiation yet," Ricketts told ESPN. We ranked Bellinger as the No. 3 free agent this offseason.

Other than picking up touted prospect Michael Busch to play first base, the Cubs have not done anything to upgrade an offense that posted a league average OPS (once adjusted for ballpark) in 2023. And that was with Bellinger having a season that earned him MVP votes. Truth be told, the Cubs could use Bellinger and another hitter, preferably at third base.

Mariners have discussed signing Chapman

Matt Chapman TOR • 3B • #26 BA 0.240 R 66 HR 17 RBI 54 SB 4 View Profile

The Mariners have at least internally discussed the possibility of signing third baseman Matt Chapman, reports the Seattle Times. He would replace Eugenio Suárez, who was traded away early in the offseason. Right now Seattle has a Josh Rojas/Luis Urias platoon penciled in at the hot corner. We ranked Chapman the No. 4 free agent this offseason.

Chapman, 30, provides power and defense at third base, though his 2023 season was underwhelming. The Mariners missed the postseason by one game last season and are at a point on the win curve where every additional win they can bring in significantly improves their postseason odds. On paper, Chapman is an obvious fit for the Mariners.

Ryu mulling return to KBO

Hyun-Jin Ryu TOR • SP • #99 ERA 3.46 WHIP 1.29 IP 52 BB 14 K 38 View Profile

Left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu is entertaining an offer from the Hanwha Eagles, his former team in the Korea Baseball Organization, reports Yonhap News. "Internally, we do have an outline of a deal. Ryu is considering it. We understand he also has offers from major-league teams. Nothing is finalized at this point, and we're waiting for him to make his decision," an Eagles team official said.

Ryu, 36, pitched well in 11 starts with the Blue Jays following Tommy John surgery last year. He played seven seasons with the Eagles before making the jump to MLB and was one of the best and most popular players in KBO. Ryu's career record in Korea is 98-52 with a 2.80 ERA in close to 1,300 innings. We ranked Ryu as the No. 41 free agent this offseason.

Mets sign Voit

Luke Voit NYM • 1B • #45 BA 0.221 R 5 HR 0 RBI 4 SB 2 View Profile

The Mets have signed 2020 MLB home run leader Luke Voit to a minor league contract, the team announced Monday. Voit figures to compete with Mark Vientos and Ji-Man Choi for the DH spot in spring training. Since leading the league with 22 home runs during the 60-game pandemic season, the 33-year-old Voit has hit .229/.311/.400 with 33 home runs in 225 games for four teams.