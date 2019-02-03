MLB rumors: Phillies remain optimistic about landing Bryce Harper or Manny Machado
Here's what's buzzing around MLB on Sunday
We're mere days from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and we've still got plenty of big free agent names left on the board (including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado). That means we've got a healthy supply of hot stove buzz in early February. To give you an idea of what's out there on Sunday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump in ......
Phillies still confident about Harper, Machado
To recap the Phillies' current straits, they're committed to contending in 2019 (to that end, they've already added Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, and David Robertson this offseason), and they've got plenty of room in the budget for free agent additions. For a long time, the Phils have been linked to Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, and occasionally both. While landing each of those premium free agents seems quite unlikely, the Phillies do still believe they'll wind up with one of the two ...
As Heyman notes, it's getting late out there, and the Phillies still haven't gotten something done with Machado or Harper. Still and yet, the internal thinking is that one of them will be in the Philly lineup for 2019 and beyond. Given the competitive nature of the NL East (the Braves, Nationals, and even Mets are looking like contenders), they'd better get something done with one of them.
As for fellow suitors, the Padres, White Sox, and Nationals are reportedly also in Harper, and the Padres and White Sox also have eyes for Machado. One or more "mystery teams" may be in the mix, as well.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB-related Super Bowl prop bets
It's Bryce Harper vs. Tom Brady ... kind of
-
Kapler responds to allegations
The Phillies manager responded to a Washington Post report
-
Clemens dismisses latest HOF results
Clemens pitched in the University of Texas alumni game Saturday
-
Rockies optimistic about an Arenado deal
Arenado is scheduled to become a free agent next offseason
-
Red Sox bullpen is a glaring weakness
Boston doesn't appear to be all that enthusiastic about re-signing Craig Kimbrel
-
MLB rumors: Treinen sets arb record
Here's the latest from Saturday's rumors