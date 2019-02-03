MLB rumors: Phillies remain optimistic about landing Bryce Harper or Manny Machado

We're mere days from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training, and we've still got plenty of big free agent names left on the board (including Bryce Harper and Manny Machado). That means we've got a healthy supply of hot stove buzz in early February. To give you an idea of what's out there on Sunday, we're here to round up all the notable trade and free agency rumors. As always, our Free Agent Tracker is a great way to catch up on what's already happened on that front. Now let's jump in ......

Phillies still confident about Harper, Machado

View Profile Bryce Harper WAS • LF • 34 BA .249 R 103 HR 34 RBI 100 SB 13

View Profile Manny Machado LAD • 3B • 8 BA .297 R 84 HR 37 RBI 107 SB 14

To recap the Phillies' current straits, they're committed to contending in 2019 (to that end, they've already added Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, and David Robertson this offseason), and they've got plenty of room in the budget for free agent additions. For a long time, the Phils have been linked to Bryce Harper, Manny Machado, and occasionally both. While landing each of those premium free agents seems quite unlikely, the Phillies do still believe they'll wind up with one of the two ...

Even with weeks going by and more teams checking in on the two mega star free agents — Bryce Harper and Manny Machado — the Phillies still believe they will land one of the 2 superstars. They do have financial clout. #stupidmoney — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 3, 2019

As Heyman notes, it's getting late out there, and the Phillies still haven't gotten something done with Machado or Harper. Still and yet, the internal thinking is that one of them will be in the Philly lineup for 2019 and beyond. Given the competitive nature of the NL East (the Braves, Nationals, and even Mets are looking like contenders), they'd better get something done with one of them.

As for fellow suitors, the Padres, White Sox, and Nationals are reportedly also in Harper, and the Padres and White Sox also have eyes for Machado. One or more "mystery teams" may be in the mix, as well.