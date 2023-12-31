A new year is upon us and there are still plenty of trades and free agent signings to come between now and spring training. Only 18 of our top 50 free agents have signed, including only four of the top 10. Here now are the latest hot stove rumors on the final day of 2023.

Red Sox exploring outfield trades

Jarren Duran BOS • CF • #16 BA 0.295 R 46 HR 8 RBI 40 SB 24 View Profile

Even after the Lucas Giolito signing and Chris Sale trade, the Red Sox are exploring trades involving their young outfielders, reports the Boston Globe. That group presumably includes Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, and Ceddanne Rafaela. Chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said the team is still focused on adding pitching after the Sale trade on Saturday.

"There's plenty of time left in the offseason. I would still put starting pitching at the top (of our shopping list)," Breslow told the Boston Globe. "... I think we can continue to scour the starting pitching market both in free agency and in trade."

Giolito and Brayan Bello are the only locks for Boston's 2024 rotation. Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta, and Garrett Whitlock are in the rotation mix as well, though they all have bullpen experience, and in most cases performed much better in relief than as starters. Their outfield at the moment includes Tyler O'Neill, Rob Refsnyder, Masataka Yoshida, and those youngsters.

Blue Jays frontrunners for Rodriguez, interested in Rosario and Urshela

Amed Rosario LAD • SS • #31 BA 0.263 R 70 HR 6 RBI 58 SB 15 View Profile

The Blue Jays are the current frontrunners for Cuban righty Yariel Rodriguez, according to ESPN. Rodriguez was one of the top setup men in Japan from 2021-22, though he sat out the 2023 season over what amounted to a contract dispute. There is some thought the 26-year-old can start. Rodriguez served as Cuba's No. 1 starter in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Toronto also has interest in free agent infielders Amed Rosario and Gio Urshela, reports Sportsnet. The Blue Jays recently added Isiah Kiner-Falefa to their infield mix, though they still have uncertainty at second and third bases with Matt Chapman and Whit Merrifield becoming free agents. Toronto seemingly prefers several good options to splurging for one great option.

Angels add Plesac

Zach Plesac CLE • SP • #34 ERA 7.59 WHIP 1.97 IP 21.1 BB 5 K 14 View Profile

The Angels have agreed to a major-league deal with right-hander Zach Plesac, reports FanSided. Financial terms are unknown. Plesac, 28, had a promising MLB debut with the Guardians in 2019, though he angered teammates and team officials by breaking COVID protocols in 2020, and he's pitched to a 4.72 ERA the last three years. He went unclaimed on waivers in June and became a minor-league free agent after the season. Plesac will join an Angels team that needs pitching in all forms. They will be able to keep him as an arbitration-eligible player in 2025 and 2026, should things work out this year.