Spring training is two weeks away and the hot stove is as hot as it's been at any point this offseason. The blockbuster Nolan Arenado trade is pending and 27 of our top 60 free agents remain unsigned. Here are Sunday's hot stove rumblings.

Reds interested in Adames, other shortstops

Willy Adames TB • SS • 1 BA .259 R 29 HR 8 RBI 23 SB 2 View Profile

The Reds are in the market for a shortstop and have discussed Willy Adames with the Rays and Amed Rosario with Cleveland, report The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans and MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Rosecrans adds Cincinnati has also checked in on free agent Dee Strange-Gordon. Our R.J. Anderson looked at the club's shortstop options now that Didi Gregorius, Marcus Semien and Andrelton Simmons have signed with other teams.

In other Reds shortstop news, they acquired slick-fielding shortstop Kyle Holder in a cash trade with the Phillies on Saturday, the team announced. Holder, 26, was the No. 30 pick in the 2015 draft by the Yankees. Philadelphia selected him in the Rule 5 Draft earlier this winter but doesn't need him now that Gregorius has re-signed. Holder hit .265/.336/.405 at Double-A in 2019 and is an outstanding fielder. He has yet to make his MLB debut.

Grichuk, Gurriel drawing trade interest

Randal Grichuk TOR • CF • 15 BA .273 R 38 HR 12 RBI 35 SB 1 View Profile

Lourdes Gurriel TOR • LF • 13 BA .308 R 28 HR 11 RBI 33 SB 3 View Profile

Blue Jays outfielders Randal Grichuk and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. are drawing trade interest, according to MLB reporter Robert Murray. Toronto is still in the market for pitching (starters and/or relievers) and could deal from their outfield surplus. Grichuk and Gurriel join Jonathan Davis, Derek Fisher, Teoscar Hernandez and the recently signed George Springer in the club's outfield mix.

Gurriel, 27, is far more desirable than Grichuk. He is a career .287/.327/.508 hitter and owed $13.4 million through 2023, plus he'd remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player in 2024. Grichuk, meanwhile, is two years older than Gurriel and has authored a .244/.293/.477 batting line in three years with the Blue Jays. He is owed $28 million through 2023. Cleveland and the Braves stand out as clubs with a need in the outfield and possibly pitching to spare.

Cubs ink Williams

Trevor Williams PIT • SP • 34 ERA 6.18 WHIP 1.57 IP 55.1 BB 21 K 49 View Profile

The Cubs have signed right-hander Trevor Williams to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, report Cubs Insider's Evan Altman and MLB Network's Jon Heyman. The NL Central rival Pirates non-tendered Williams earlier this offseason rather than pay him a projected $3.5 million through arbitration in 2021. Williams will remain under team control as an arbitration-eligible player in 2022.

Three years ago Williams, now 28, looked like an emerging centerpiece for Pittsburgh. He threw 170 2/3 innings with a 3.11 ERA and a better than average 86.9 mph exit velocity allowed in 2018. In the two years since, Williams has a 5.60 ERA in 201 innings, including allowing 42 runs and 15 homers in 55 1/3 innings in 2020. He'll compete with Adbert Alzolay, Shelby Miller, Tyson Miller and Kohl Stewart for a spot at the back of Chicago's rotation.