The 2024 MLB regular season will begin next week on the other side of the world. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres will open the season with two games in Seoul, South Korea. It will be the first time MLB plays regular season games in Korea.

The pitching matchups for the Seoul Series are set. On Monday, the teams announced that Tyler Glasnow and Yu Darvish will face off on Opening Day, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Joe Musgrove getting the ball in Game 2.

For Glasnow, who joined the Dodgers in an offseason trade with the Tampa Bay Rays, this will be his second career Opening Day start. He got the season opener for Tampa in 2021. Darvish will be making his fourth career Opening Day start. He took the ball on Opening Day with the Texas Rangers in 2017, and the Padres in 2021 and 2022.

The Dodgers signed Yamamato to a 12-year, $325 million contract over the winter. It is the largest pitching contract in history. The 25-year-old has won three straight MVP awards in Japan and three straight Eiji Sawamura Awards, which is Japan's Cy Young equivalent. His first career MLB start will come not far from home.

The Dodgers won 100 games and the NL West last year, though they were quickly swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. The Padres went 82-80 and were one of the most disappointing teams in baseball.