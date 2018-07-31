MLB trade deadline: Pirates land Chris Archer from Rays before the deadline

For years, Rays starting pitcher Chris Archer had been a constant in terms of the rumor mill. Much of that was just that other teams wanted to pry him from the Rays instead of the Rays shopping him, but this time it turned out different.

Archer has finally been dealt, and it's to the surprise-buyer Pittsburgh Pirates.

OFFICIAL: Pirates have acquired RHP Chris Archer (@ChrisArcher22) from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for RHP Tyler Glasnow, outfielder Austin Meadows and a player to be named. 🏹 pic.twitter.com/mYih6ybEYm — Pirates (@Pirates) July 31, 2018

Archer, 29, is 3-5 with a 4.31 ERA (93 ERA+), 1.39 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 96 innings. Archer is a big name, but he's only been around league average in run prevention since the start of the 2016 season (4.10 ERA, 99 ERA+). He's still a big strikeouts guy, and durability is major plus here, as he's worked at least 194 innings in each of the last four seasons.

Pirates pitching coach Ray Searage has a track record of success in working with guys acquired from outside the organization. The league switch is a plus as well.

Further, Archer isn't just a rental piece here. He works well for the Pirates because he's cheap and under team control for several seasons.

2019: $7,666,667



2020: $9 million club option



2021: $11 million club option



Per Jim Bowden of CBS Sports HQ, Austin Meadows and Tyler Glasnow are headed back to Tampa Bay. There's also a player to be named later included in the package.

Meadows, 23, has played all three outfield positions this year. Most of his work in the minors came in center. In 165 plate appearances as a rookie this season, he's hitting .292/.327/.468 (115 OPS+) with eight doubles, two triples, five homers and four steals. Baseball America pegged him as the 44th-best prospect in baseball entering the year.

Glasnow is a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher. In 141 1/3 career big-league innings, he's pitched to a 5.79 ERA, 4.90 FIP and 1.71 WHIP. This season, he's at a 4.34 ERA along with 72 strikeouts in 56 innings. Walks are an issue, though, as he's offered 5.8 free passes per nine innings through his career.