MLB trade rumors: Mets open to putting Noah Syndergaard, Jacob deGrom on trade market before deadline
The two right-handers could be the stars of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline
With a new front office leadership group in place, the Mets appear are poised to make some major trades leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.
General manager Sandy Alderson recently stepped aside to focus on his health, and that means assistant general manager John Ricco and along with two veteran special assistants will run the team's baseball operations in Alderson's absence. Alderson was not inclined to enter a rebuilding phase, but things appear to be different under the new trio. Some details from Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News:
Ricco said the triumvirate, which also includes J.P. Ricciardi and Omar Minaya, is weighing the possible franchise-changing trades of Noah Syndergaard or Jacob deGrom.
That, obviously, is a huge shift in thinking, and it's one that would alter the course of the franchise in a massive way. DeGrom, 30, has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball this season (1.69 ERA in 101 1/3 innings), and he's not eligible for free agency until after the 2020 season. As for the hard-throwing Snydergaard, he's on the DL with strained ligament in his right index finger, but he's been very good when healthy this season (124 ERA+ with a 5.85 K/BB ratio in 11 starts). He's just 25, and he isn't eligible for free agency until after the 2021 season. Obviously, he'd need to get healthy in advance of the deadline (his last start was May 25).
Given their excellence and the fact that each comes with multiple years of team control, deGrom and Syndergaard would surely net the Mets a huge haul in terms of prospects. That's especially the case given how overheated the deadline market tends to be when it comes to starting pitching. As for possible fits, the Braves, Brewers, Phillies, Cubs, Dodgers, and Nationals, among others, may be in the market for rotation help.
So is this the right decision for the Mets? It says here it is. Contention with the current core doesn't seem likely, and when that's the case the rational response is to tear it down. Ricco himself says that's under consideration. As such, consider the deadline game to be changed.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Watch Oregon State-Arkansas in the CWS
The Razorbacks are just one win away from their first national title while the Beavers are...
-
Desme returns after priestly pursuit
Once a top prospect who retired at 23 to become a priest, Desme is now playing for the Bar...
-
Cubs vs. Dodgers odds, best picks
Our advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Dodgers-Cubs game 10,000 times
-
MLB DFS, June 28: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
MLB Wednesday: Mariners steal W from O's
Plus Alex Bregman had another walk-off hit. Here is everything you need to know about Wednesday's...
-
CWS Game 2: Beavers win after miscue
A brutal sequence of events for the Razorbacks leads to the Beavers storming back in the ninth...