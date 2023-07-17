The 2023 MLB trade deadline is Aug. 1 this year and that means it's only two weeks and one day away. With the draft and the All-Star break in the rearview mirror, front offices are out of excuses to avoid taking trades. The market should heat up very soon.

CBS Sports' Dayn Perry took a deeper dive into the deadline's biggest name, looking at the case for and against a Shohei Ohtani trade. While the Angels mull baseball's biggest decision, here are Monday's deadline rumors.

Mets do not plan to discuss Alonso

Even with their postseason hopes fading, the Mets do not plan to discuss first baseman Pete Alonso in trades, according to SNY. Alonso will become a free agent after next season and all indications are owner Steve Cohen and the Mets will try to lock up their star first baseman over the winter. If an extension doesn't come together, an offseason trade could then become possible.

There is no shortage of contenders in need of a legitimate middle-of-the-order bat -- the Brewers, Mariners, Marlins, and Phillies jump to mind, though that is just my speculation -- and of course one of those teams is the 2024 Mets. New York is starved for power as it is. Trading away Alonso would necessitate a major lineup overhaul over the winter. Never say never, but an Alonso trade does seem unlikely at the deadline.

Astros checked in on Bellinger, Stroman

The Astros have checked in with the Cubs about outfielder Cody Bellinger and right-hander Marcus Stroman, reports USA Today. Both players are rentals (Stroman is expected to opt out of his contract after the season) and the Cubs enter play Monday eight games back of a postseason berth. Bellinger and Stroman figure to be two of the biggest ticket items available at the deadline.

Michael Brantley has had to hit pause on his shoulder surgery rehab several times and there's no firm timetable for him to rejoin the Astros, creating a need in the outfield. The Luis Garcia and Lance McCullers Jr. season-ending surgeries have diminished the rotation as well. At 52-42, the Astros are in the third wild-card spot, though they have several needs heading into the trade deadline. The Cubs could be a one-stop shop trade partner.

Yankees interested in outfield, catching, and pitching help

The Yankees are two games out of a postseason spot and they have a long list of wants at the trade deadline. MLB.com reports New York is interested in adding a left fielder as well as help behind the plate and on the mound. Every team wants pitching at the deadline, that's no surprise, though the Yankees have received terrible production in left field and behind the plate this year.

The biggest thing the Yankees need at the deadline is not something they can acquire in a trade: Aaron Judge. The reigning AL MVP has ramped up his baseball activity as he works his way back from a torn toe ligament, though there's still no set timetable for his return. The Yankees are 15-19 since Judge got hurt crashing into the Dodger Stadium fence and deficiencies all over the roster have been exposed.

Tigers could pivot to buying

If things go well in the two weeks between now and the trade deadline, the Tigers could become buyers, president of baseball operations Scott Harris said during a recent interview with 97.1 The Ticket. Detroit took two of three from the Mariners this past weekend. They are six games back in a very winnable AL Central.

"If we get hot out of the break, it's going to change our approach to the trade deadline." Harris told 97.1 The Ticket. "We are going to be responsive to the way the team is playing heading into the deadline and we're going to try to make the best decisions we can for the organization."

The Tigers will not play either the Twins or Guardians, the two teams ahead of them in the division, before the deadline, making gaining ground a little more difficult. In the event they do buy, Detroit figures to prioritize players with control beyond 2023 rather than rentals. They need help all over the field, really. No need to focus on one or two specific positions.