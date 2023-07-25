Major League Baseball's 2023 trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Aug. 1. Just one week away. The trade activity began last Wednesday, with the Orioles adding hard-throwing Shintaro Fujinami from the Athletics. It seems like only a matter of time before more deals happen.

Here are Tuesday's rumors to hold you over until then.

Orioles, Diamondbacks have called on Ohtani

The Angels haven't and won't make a decision on trading two-way star Shohei Ohtani until closer to the deadline. That hasn't stopped teams from inquiring and potentially laying the groundwork for future talks. Indeed, you can count the Orioles and Diamondbacks among the clubs to have checked in, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Morosi describes the Orioles and Diamondbacks' interest levels as "due diligence." Of course, that may be all you can ask for at this point given the Angels haven't yet committed to moving Ohtani. In theory at least, both teams are well positioned to make a run at acquiring him since they have an embarrassment of riches with respect to intriguing position player prospects.

Dodgers, Red Sox make deal

The Dodgers and Red Sox struck a deal on Tuesday that sends utilityman Kiké Hernández to Los Angeles in exchange for a pair of pitching prospects.

Hernández, who previously spent six seasons with the Dodgers before joining the Red Sox, had been linked to Los Angeles in recent weeks. Over the last two seasons, he's performed well below his usual offensive standards, posting just a 67 OPS+ and reaching base on less than 29% of his attempts.

Nevertheless, Hernández has historically been a productive batter against left-handed pitching. His .652 OPS with the platoon advantage this season is well beneath his career norm (.810), and the Dodgers might sense that he'll regress over the coming months. At minimum, he provides them with a familiar and versatile presence off the bench.

Cardinals talking extension with Hicks but trade still possible

Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks remains one of the hardest throwers in all of baseball, and earlier this season he seemed to unlock better command of his electric stuff by changing which side of rubber he pitched from and tweaking his warm-up routine. The 26-year-old Hicks is in his walk year, and that means it's possible that the disappointing Cardinals, who are in sell mode, will move him at the deadline. First, though, the club will try to sign him to a multi-year extension, reports Katie Woo of The Athletic.

This would make sense, given that the Cardinals are looking to reset rather than tear down and return to contention in 2024. Hicks has been the team's most reliably reliever -- not a competitive category, to be sure -- for some time, and the team presumably believes he's leveled up in a sustainable way. Woo adds that the Cardinals will indeed pivot back to trading Hicks if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement on an extension before deadline day.

Astros seeking 'good old fashioned' trade

On a pregame show over the weekend, Astros assistant general manager Andrew Ball said that Houston is calling fellow contenders and seeking a "good old fashioned baseball trade," in which both teams get better, according to The Athletic's Chandler Rome.

Ball's comments echo the ones made last month by general manager Dana Brown, who indicated they'd be open to moving an outfielder in order to improve elsewhere. Houston's depth chart includes Kyle Tucker, Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, and Corey Julks -- and that's with both Yordan Alvarez and Michael Brantley on the shelf.

White Sox interested in India

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Reds are open to trading Jonathan India, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year Award recipient. The White Sox are among the clubs interested in adding him to their roster, according to Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer.

India, 26, has hit .251/.338/.411 (98 OPS+) in 100 games this season. For his career, he's now batted .258/.351/.412 (102 OPS+). He'll qualify for arbitration for the first time this winter, though he won't be eligible for free agency until after the 2026 season.

The Reds are believed to be pursuing pitching help.