MLB trades: Yankees get lefty starter Jaime Garcia from Twins for two prospects

On Saturday, the New York Yankees won their sixth consecutive game. On Sunday, the Yankees kept the momentum rolling in a different way acquiring left-handed pitcher Jaime Garcia from the Minnesota Twins for pitching prospects Zack Littell and Dietrich Enns. The Yankees announced the trade on Sunday morning.

For Garcia, it's the second time he's been traded this month, having already been sent to Minnesota from the Atlanta Braves. He made just one start for the Twins -- officially a quality one -- improving his seasonal numbers to a 4.29 ERA (101 ERA+) and 2.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

A free agent at season's end, Garcia represents an upgrade over Luis Cessa and Caleb Smith, whom the Yankees have been using as their fifth starter. The Yankees are apparently still in the hunt for another starting pitcher all the same, with Oakland Athletics right-hander Sonny Gray being the name most commonly mentioned:

In Littrell, the Twins are receiving the Yankees' no. 22 prospect, per MLB.com. Littrell has the chance to become a no. 4 starter due to his pitchability. Enns is a 26-year-old who has pitched well in Triple-A this season.