MLB Twitter thinks something fishy is going on with Jeter trading Stanton to Yankees
Is the fact that Stanton was traded to Jeter's old team a coincidence? Twitter has some thoughts
It doesn't take many ingredients to create a good conspiracy theory, and in the case of the biggest blockbuster trade in recent memory, we have a mere three ...
- Derek Jeter is the CEO of the Miami Marlins.
- Jeter was a legendary shortstop for the New York Yankees for 20 seasons.
- Jeter just oversaw a trade that sent reigning NL MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins to the Yankees.
That, people, is all it takes for onlookers to latch onto the most sinister of explanations and, in the timeless words of Ron Gardenhire, just fire it through the internet. What follows are some notable examples of this phenomenon fired through the part of the internet known as Twitter.
Come with us, won't you?
A quick recap: Jeter bought the Marlins using mostly other people’s money, completely gutted them, pushed out a bunch of longtime employees, and traded their once-in-a-Generation player to the Yankees.— Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) December 9, 2017
Baseball teaming up with Jeter to give him a baseball team - and Jeter turning around and trading the MVP to his old team while screwing South Florida — feels like Wall Street fraud— Dan Le Batard Show (@LeBatardShow) December 9, 2017
Always. pic.twitter.com/JDOLQXvk6L— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) December 9, 2017
Derek Jeter: still a Yankee.— Travis Yost (@travisyost) December 9, 2017
The league has to look into this whole derek jeter giving Stanton to the yankees. Has collusion written all over it— Tim Bowdoin (@theothertbow) December 9, 2017
Derek Jeter must still be getting paid big-time by the Yankees. https://t.co/QTL9u44smz— Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) December 9, 2017
Jeter bought the marlins just to trade Stanton to the Yankees pic.twitter.com/1f7AbInaPx— Lonnie Walker Fan Account (@Jaredd410) December 9, 2017
Feels like the real collusion we need to investigate is Jeter sending Stanton to the Yankees https://t.co/rPnknmlN0a— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) December 9, 2017
Is Derek Jeter still playing for the @Yankees? @Giancarlo818 - really? #Collusion? 😡 Signed #AngryRedSoxFan— Bob Dillner (@bobdillner) December 9, 2017
I thought Derek Jeter retired from the Yankees and was part of the Marlins organization now? Today he made the Marlins worse and helped the Yankees once again! #Stanton#Collusion— Froggy (@froggyradio) December 9, 2017
Even if there is a Jeter/Yankees collusion investigation, don’t forget Joe Torre is the Chief Of Baseball Operations “overseeing discipline” 😂— Sina Nazmiyal (@snazzz96) December 9, 2017
Lock Jeter up for collusion. #yankees#Marlins#Stanton— Joseph Sudberg (@joesudberg) December 9, 2017
.@FBI I volunteer to head the Derek Jeter collusion commission— CJ Walters (@CJWalters07) December 9, 2017
Me: Jeter trading Stanton to the Yankees is an OUTRAGE! Conspiracy! Collusion! Fraud! Get the Supreme Court involved!— John Cabral (@jrcabral) December 9, 2017
Also me: It was perfectly legitimate when Kevin McHale traded Kevin Garnett to the Celtics thus delivering them the 2008 NBA title
Jeter bought a whole organization just to trade Stanton to the Yankees.— Bobby🎄 (@BobbyRendina) December 9, 2017
Derek Jeter bought an entire team just to trade Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees #RE2PECT— Ryan Gorman (@GormoExJourno) December 9, 2017
This whole Stanton thing is staged. Starting with the Jeter Hiring. Jeter goes to Miami as owner, tells Stanton to "reject" offers from teams, Steinbrener privately talked with Stanton and told him the plan, goes to Yankees, Jeter is working for the Yankees. pic.twitter.com/A4BVIkS9cm— Nick Silva (@nicksilva1) December 9, 2017
To recap: Jeter oversaw the trade of a great player to his former team, and the People of the Internet are ON IT.
