MLB win totals 2020: Yankees, Dodgers lead AL and NL with Astros, Braves close behind

The 2020 Major League Baseball season is closer than we think. There's about a month left until spring training camps begin in Florida and Arizona, and this season's Opening Day -- March 26 -- is the earliest in MLB history. And with all of our top free agents already signed to clubs, we can begin to preview teams' rosters and playoff chances. With that being said, let's start with taking a look at the betting win totals for all 30 MLB clubs for the 2020 season.

2020 MLB Win Totals

Lines via William Hill



N.Y. Yankees - 101.5

L.A. Dodgers - 98.5

Houston - 96.5

Atlanta - 92

Minnesota - 90.5

Tampa Bay - 90

Washington - 90

Boston - 89.5

Oakland - 89.5

St. Louis - 88

Chi. Cubs - 86.5

N.Y. Mets - 86.5

Philadelphia - 86.5

Cleveland - 86

Milwaukee - 85

L.A. Angels - 84.5

Chi. White Sox - 84

San Diego - 84

Cincinnati - 83

Arizona - 81

Texas - 79.5

Colorado - 75.5

Toronto - 75.5

San Francisco - 71.5

Pittsburgh - 71

Seattle - 68.5

Kansas City - 65

Miami - 64

Baltimore - 56.5

Detroit - 54.5

Yankees, Dodgers, Astros in top tier

The Yankees, Dodgers and Astros own the top three highest 2020 MLB win total lines. New York, which won big this offseason with the signing of top free-agent pitcher Gerrit Cole, has the highest at 101.5 wins. The Dodgers, who have won seven consecutive NL West titles but no World Series championships in that span, are set at 98.5 wins. Houston, 2017 World Series champion and runner-up in last year's championship, has the third-highest win total at 96.5 wins.

In 2019, the Dodgers set a franchise record for wins with 106 while the Astros set a franchise record for wins with 107. The Yankees finished the 2019 season with 103 wins.

Braves, Twins in second tier

Sitting behind the top trio in MLB are the Atlanta Braves and Minnesota Twins, with totals at 92 and 90.5, respectively. The difference between the reigning NL East champion Braves' win total for 2020 and their actual win total last season is five wins. They finished the 2019 season with a 97-65 record. The Twins, meanwhile, see a more significant difference in their wins from 2019 to 2020. Last season, Minnesota won the AL Central after finishing the year with a 101-61 record. In 2019, the Twins, Yankees, Dodgers and Astros all finished the season with 100-plus wins, the first time four teams have finished in triple digits in MLB history.

World Series champion Nats see slight drop, Angels see jump

The defending World Series champion Washington Nationals see their win total sit at 90 wins. It's a slight drop from their 93-win championship season. In 2020, Washington will be without its longtime third baseman Anthony Rendon, who signed with the Angels as a free agent. Speaking of which, the Angels see a jump in their win total from 2019 to 2020. Los Angeles finished last season with a 72-90 record, it was the first time in 20 years that the club lost 90 games. With Rendon and new manager Joe Maddon, the Angels' win total is set at 84.5 games in 2020. It's a big expected increase, but it's unclear whether that win total will be enough for the club to snag one of the two American League wild card spots.

Rebuilding continues for four clubs

For MLB clubs still in the process of a rebuild, they see slight increases in their win totals for 2020, but ending the season with that number won't be enough to move them from the bottom of the standings. The Kansas City Royals (59-103 in 2019) have a 2020 win total of 65, and the Miami Marlins (57-105 in 2019) have a win total of 64. The Baltimore Orioles (54-108 in 2019) and Detroit Tigers (47-114) both have win totals that are an improvement from last season. But, the pair of rebuilding clubs are still expected to finish 2020 with 100-loss records, with Baltimore at 56.5 wins and Detroit at 54.5 wins.