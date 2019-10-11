Nationals place Daniel Hudson on paternity list and the fallout could be huge
Hudson is one of two reliable Nationals relievers
The Nationals are set to open their first-ever NLCS in St. Louis on Friday night and they just revealed their series roster.
There's a jaw-dropper in there and that's Daniel Hudson being on the paternity list. His wife gave birth and he hung back in Washington D.C. He'll likely join his team for Game 2, but this is huge.
First off, congratulations to Hudson and his family. It's great that everything went well!
As for the Nationals, this definitely puts them in a bind for Game 1. Since joining the Nationals, he pitched to a 1.44 ERA with 23 strikeouts against two unintentional walks in 25 regular-season innings. He closed down the wild card game with only a one-run lead and then worked 2 2/3 scoreless with a win and a save in the NLDS round.
Hudson is the most reliable arm the Nationals have in the bullpen. Next comes Sean Doolittle and that's about it. The reason Dave Martinez has had to use all three of his aces in relief at different points this postseason is because the bullpen is such a mess. Now he's without his top relief arm for at least one game.
In the meantime, he's going to need someone from the group of Tanner Rainey, Hunter Strickland, Wander Suero, Fernando Rodney, Roenis Elias, Javy Guerra and Austin Voth to step up. Rainey seems first up, since he got two key outs in Game 5 of the NLDS. I don't know how he can trust Rodney or Strickland and Suero was bad in Game 3. Perhaps Voth gets a chance? That should be the play. He hasn't pitched since Sept. 27, but he pitched to a 2.35 ERA in September and was starting games down the stretch. His stuff could play up in the bullpen.
Regardless, Dave Martinez will have to come through with a masterful performance to win Game 1, unless his offense goes off (which is entirely possible), because his bullpen is a mess and he's down his best option.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Picks: NLDS Game 1, CFB Friday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Schilling interested in Phillies manager
Schilling pitched for both Boston and Philly during his 20-year MLB career, and now wants back...
-
Nationals-Cardinals NLCS preview
It's the first time for the Nationals in the NLCS, while the Cardinals know the round well
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
Here's a look at the start times for every game this postseason
-
Nats vs. Cards: NLCS Game 1 preview
The Nationals and Cardinals square off Friday night in St. Louis
-
MLB postseason 2019 daily schedule
The baseball postseason is underway and will last throughout October