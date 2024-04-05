NEW YORK -- Juan Soto's first home opener with the New York Yankees sent literal shockwaves through the Bronx. A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded in New Jersey and rattled Yankee Stadium at approximately 10:20 a.m. ET on Friday, about two and a half hours before the Yankees play their first home game of 2024. The AL East rival Toronto Blue Jays are in town.

The Yankees were taking batting practice on the field when the earthquake hit. Gleyber Torres was in the cage and continued hitting during the earthquake, as if nothing happened.

"Just a vibration on my feet," Yankees manager Aaron Boone, who grew up in California, said when asked whether he felt the earthquake (via the New York Post).

Thus far there have been no reports of damage at Yankee Stadium or the surrounding area. Gates were opened as scheduled at 11 a.m. ET and fans were allowed to enter the ballpark. Monday's game will be played, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.

The Yankees are 6-1 in the early going this season. They swept four games from the Houston Astros and took two of three from the Arizona Diamondbacks, all on the road.