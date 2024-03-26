New York Yankees outfielder Oscar González broke a bone in his eye socket on a freak play during Monday night's exhibition game in Mexico City against the Diablos Rojos of Liga Mexicana de Béisbol.

González, 26, suffered the injury during the top of the second inning when he fouled off a pitch. The ball shot into his own face, causing him to drop to the ground in pain. He appeared to remain conscious and he was able to take a seat on the golf cart that subsequently motored him off the playing field.

Here's a look at the incident -- be warned that the footage might be unsettling to some viewers:

It's unclear how long González will be sidelined. He was not a candidate to make the Opening Day roster, having been reassigned to minor-league camp earlier on Monday.

The Yankees acquired González from the Cleveland Guardians in December. He appeared in 145 games over the last two seasons, but the results couldn't have been any different. In 2022, he was one of the most pleasant surprises in the league, batting .296/.327/.461 (125 OPS+) with 11 home runs and a stolen base. Unfortunately, his unexpected success didn't transfer to last season, when he hit .214/.239/.312 (53 OPS+) with two home runs and no stolen bases.

The Yankees, who will begin their regular season on March 28 against the Houston Astros, are entering the year in a weakened state. They'll be without starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, suffering from elbow nerve irritation, as well as infielders DJ LeMahieu (bone bruise on his foot) and Oswald Peraza (strained shoulder) to begin the campaign.

Injuries are nothing new to these Yankees. Last season, they ranked third in days missed because of injury, trailing only the Los Angeles Angels and the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to the data provided by Spotrac.