The Miami Marlins and Minnesota Twins have struck a January blockbuster. Reigning American League batting champion Luis Arraez is heading to Miami for right-handed starting pitcher Pablo López and two prospects, report ESPN and the New York Post. The teams have not yet announced the trade.

López, 26, was 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA (108 ERA+), 1.17 WHIP and 174 strikeouts against 52 unintentional walks in 180 innings -- 32 starts -- last season. It was his first full season in a rotation, as his previous career highs were 21 starts and 111 1/3 innings. Perhaps that was at least part of the reason that he faltered in the second half, as López was putting together a big-time breakout season for a stretch.

Through his first 10 starts, López had a 1.83 ERA and 0.98 ERA and he was sitting with a 2.86 ERA and 1.07 WHIP at the All-Star break. After the All-Star break, he pitched to a 4.97 ERA. Much of his issues were condensed into a 10-start stretch from July 21-Sept. 10, however, as he allowed 36 earned runs on 62 hits in 49 2/3 innings (6.52 ERA) before finishing strong with a 2.05 ERA in his last four starts.

López relies heavily on his fastball and changeup, though he also throws a cutter, curve and sinker. Of the 45 qualified starters last season, he ranked 14th in groundball rate.

Though he has frontline upside, the trade here from the Marlins' point of view makes sense. They are rich with young pitching and desperately need offense. They've tried unsuccessfully to sign several veteran bats this offseason. When that didn't work, they signed Johnny Cueto, which enabled them to deal López for offense.