The San Diego Padres made the biggest splash prior to Tuesday's trade deadline, landing Juan Soto and Josh Bell in a stunner with the Washington Nationals. That was not the only trade the club made, however. The Padres also acquired 20-homer man Brandon Drury from the Cincinnati Reds for shortstop prospect Victor Acosta, the teams announced.

Drury, 29, was enjoying a breakout season with the Reds, slashing .274/.335/.520 with those 20 home runs in 92 games this year. He was Cincinnati's primary third baseman, though he won't unseat Manny Machado at the hot corner in San Diego. Drury has played plenty of second base and outfield in his career and figures to be a super utility man for the Padres.

Manager Bob Melvin could employ a regular lineup that looks something like this with Bell, Drury, and Soto now on the roster:

Fernando Tatis Jr. recently started taking batting practice and will soon return at shortstop, pushing Cronenworth to second base and Drury into a true super utility role. Drury will be a free agent after the season.

MLB.com ranked Acosta the No. 6 prospect in San Diego's post-Soto farm system. Their write-up says he "could develop into a middle of the diamond star if everything goes well." The 18-year-old Acosta is hitting .243/.346/.360 with two home runs in 32 rookie ball games this season.

Drury is the fourth notable player traded away by the Reds at the deadline, joining Luis Castillo (traded to the Mariners), Tyler Mahle (traded to Twins), and Tyler Naquin (traded to Mets).