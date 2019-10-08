Padres manager search: Manny Machado pushes for Buck Showalter while club digs in on Ron Washington

Back in September, the San Diego Padres fired manager Andy Green following a nearly four-year run that saw them win just about 43 percent of their games. The failings weren't all on Green, who inherited a rebuilding situation and did what he could, but the Padres felt a change was necessary after handing out nine-figure contracts in consecutive winters yielded no gains.

One of the recipients of said blockbuster pacts, third baseman Manny Machado, has since made it known that the Padres should at least consider his former manager, Buck Showalter, during their search to find Green's replacement, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

Showalter, who last week threw his hat into the ring for the New York Mets job, most recently served as the Baltimore Orioles skipper before getting canned alongside general manager Dan Duquette after the conclusion of the 2018 season. In the past, he's also managed the New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and Arizona Diamondbacks, guiding each of those clubs to at least 15 more victories in his second full season than in his first. Showalter, then, is a proven turnaround artist.

It's unclear if the Padres will give Showalter his due consideration -- though Machado's word should help -- but it is worth noting that San Diego appears to be doing background work on former Texas Rangers skipper and current Atlanta Braves coach Ron Washington, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman. Heyman added that while the Padres are said to be considering potential rookie options -- like former players Mark Loretta and Mark Kotsay -- the vibe around the industry is they want someone with experience.

Showalter and Washington would both fit the bill. They aren't alone, either. In addition to Joe Maddon, the free-agent manager market also includes Joe Girardi, Dusty Baker, Mike Scioscia, Clint Hurdle, Brad Ausmus, and Jeff Banister, among countless others. In other words, the Padres should have no trouble finding a long-toothed skipper to take over their operations, should that be their preference.