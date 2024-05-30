New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso exited Wednesday's 10-3 loss against the Los Angeles Dodgers (box score) after being struck in the hand by a James Paxton fastball during the first inning. Afterward, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza revealed that X-rays on Alonso's hand returned negative. Still, Mendoza cautioned that the team would wait until Thursday, when they're slated to get back the results of a CT scan, to fully confirm that Alonso did not suffer a broken hand.

Fortunately for Alonso and the Mets, the CT scan was also negative, according to SNY's Andy Martino. Alonso is now considered day to day.

Alonso was substituted out for by pinch-runner Brett Baty, who then took over at third base. Mark Vientos, the starting third baseman, slid across the diamond to the cold corner.

Here's a look at the play in question:

Alonso, 29, is scheduled to become a free agent this winter, putting added weight on his ability to remain both on the field and productive throughout the season. In 54 games entering Wednesday, he had hit .231/.305/.453 (122 OPS+) with 12 home runs and 26 runs batted in. Alonso's 122 OPS+ would, if he maintains it the rest of the way, tie a career-low mark. Granted, that says more about how he's reliably been a well-above-average hitter throughout his five-plus seasons in the majors than anything else. Nevertheless, you can be certain he wants to build the best possible case for himself heading into extension and/or free-agent negotiations given how skeptical teams tend to be about right-handed first basemen.

The Mets' latest loss, their third in a row, drops them to 22-33 on the season, good for fourth place in the National League East. The Mets have lost eight of their last nine contests, scoring their lone victory over that span on Sunday -- that came in extra innings versus the San Francisco Giants.