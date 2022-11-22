The Philadelphia Phillies named Dave Dombrowski the president of baseball operations in December of 2020 and now he's locked up all the way through 2027. The Phillies announced a three-year contract extension for Dombrowski -- who was previously signed through 2024 -- on Tuesday morning.

"We are extremely pleased that Dave has agreed to continue to lead our baseball operations department through the 2027 season," said Phillies owner John Middleton in a statement. "His astute knowledge of the game and keen eye for talent set us on a path to win the National League pennant. I firmly believe that under his stewardship, we will reach our ultimate goal."

As Middleton noted, the Phillies had a playoff run that got them to the World Series this past season. Since the now-66-year-old Dombrowski took over, the Phillies went 82-80 in 2021 and 87-75 last season with the surprising pennant run.

After a poor start last season, Dombrowski fired manager Joe Girardi and watched as Rob Thomson took over and had his team play at a 95-win pace the rest of the season, despite missing Bryce Harper for a big chunk of the season after an errant pitch fractured his thumb. Along the way, Dombrowski made some sneaky-good moves, such as acquiring center fielder Brandon Marsh and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard via trade in front of the deadline.

"I am excited to sign a contract extension with the Phillies," said Dombrowski. "This is a great organization and I feel so fortunate to be surrounded by such tremendous personnel. We have made significant strides in many areas of baseball operations over the last couple of years, and I am committed to building upon them to form a championship organization for the city and our incredible fan base.

"I would like to express my gratitude to John Middleton for extending this opportunity to me. He is an amazing owner who is so eager to bring a world championship back to Philadelphia, and I look forward to the challenge of achieving that goal. Additionally, I would be remiss if I didn't mention how well the Middleton and Buck families treat the personnel in our organization and how much they appreciate our passionate fans. They make Philadelphia a very special place to be."

This is Dombrowski's fifth stop as either general manager or president of baseball ops. He started with the Expos in 1988. He later had a nine-year stint with the Marlins that included the 1997 World Series championship, 14 years with the Tigers that included two AL pennants and five years with the Red Sox that included the 2018 World Series title.

As such, Dombrowski is the only executive in MLB history to lead four different franchises to pennants.

He won't be adding a fifth team anytime soon, as the Phillies have locked him up through 2027.