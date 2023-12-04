The Philadelphia Phillies have signed manager Rob Thomson to a one-year extension through the 2025 season, the team announced on Monday.

Thomson, 60, originally took over as the interim manager in Philadelphia after Joe Girardi was fired in June 2022. He led the Phillies to a 65-46 record from that point on, qualifying for the postseason and beginning an October run that included a two-year extension that removed the interim label.

The Phillies would go on to win the National League pennant in 2022 before falling in the World Series to the Houston Astros.

Thomson subsequently guided the Phillies to a 90-72 record in 2023, good enough to again reach the playoffs as a wild-card team. The Phillies didn't enjoy quite the same level of success this postseason, however, as they were eliminated by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NL Championship Series.

Even so, Thomson will (rightly) avoid lame-duck status entering the 2024 campaign.

The Phillies also announced they had hired Dustin Lind and Rafael Peña as assistant hitting coaches. Lind had previously served with the San Francisco Giants over the last several seasons. Peña, meanwhile, had been a member of the Houston Astros coaching staff.