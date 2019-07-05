Phillies' Odubel Herrera suspended rest of 2019 after charges dropped in battery case

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera has been on administrative leave since late May following an arrest over suspicion of domestic battery. On Friday, Major League Baseball officially announced his suspension, and it will cover the rest of the regular season -- or 85 games in total, since it's retroactive to June 24.

Here's the official statement, courtesy of MLB:

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred, Jr. announced today that Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odúbel Herrera has accepted a suspension for the remainder of the 2019 season (including the Postseason) for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The unpaid suspension of Herrera will be retroactive to June 24th, will cover 85 regular season games, and any Postseason games that Herrera's Club may play in 2019. Herrera has agreed not to appeal the discipline. Consistent with the terms of the Policy, Herrera will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.

Here's what Manfred said:

"My office has completed its investigation into the allegations that Odúbel Herrera violated Major League Baseball's Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. Having reviewed all of the available evidence, I have concluded that Mr. Herrera violated the Policy and should be subject to discipline in the form of an unpaid suspension that will cover the remainder of the 2019 season."

The Phillies have since issued this statement:

"The Phillies fully support the decision by the Commissioner's Office to suspend Odúbel Herrera for violating MLB's Joint Domestic Violence Policy. All instances of domestic violence and abuse are abhorrent and unacceptable, and we unequivocally support Baseball's collective efforts to prevent domestic abuse. We are encouraged by Odúbel's acceptance of his discipline as an indication of his willingness to learn from this and change his behavior appropriately."

Earlier this week, Herrera had charges dropped against him when his girlfriend Melany Martinez-Angulo declined to move forward with the case.

Herrera's suspension is the second-longest since baseball's domestic violence policy was put into place ahead of the 2016 season:

In the past 12 months, MLB has suspended Roberto Osuna (75 games) and Addison Russell (40) for violating the policy. In March, MLB also suspended San Francisco Giants CEO Larry Baer after he was videoed shoving his wife to the ground.

Herrera, 27, had appeared in 39 games for the Phillies prior to the arrest and suspension. He's under contract for at least the next two seasons.