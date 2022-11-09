The Texas Rangers have acquired right-handed starter Jake Odorizzi and cash from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for left-hander Kolby Allard, the teams announced Wednesday night, just hours before the official start of free agency.

Odorizzi, 32, split last season with the Braves and the Houston Astros, traded to Atlanta midseason in exchange for left-handed reliever Will Smith.) In 22 starts overall, he amassed a 4.40 ERA (90 ERA+) and a 2.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Odorizzi posted those numbers while averaging fewer than five innings per appearance. His contributions were worth an estimated -0.1 Wins Above (or, in this case, below) Replacement, according to Baseball Reference's calculations.

It's unclear if Odorizzi will remain with the Rangers for long. He has a $12.5 million player option for next season that includes a $6.25 million buyout. In other words, it would seem more likely than not that he would opt out, since he would need to clear only $6.25 million on his new deal to come out ahead. It's possible that the Rangers believe Odorizzi will remain in town, or that they think they can work out a new agreement with him. Either way, the Braves seem to be saving some money here.

Allard, 25, was originally drafted by the Braves in 2015, then shipped to Texas in 2019 in exchange for reliever Chris Martin. He's had trouble establishing himself in the majors, as he's tallied a 6.07 ERA (75 ERA+) and a 2.39 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 232 career big-league innings. Allard was, presumably, a candidate to be designated for assignment or non-tendered by the Rangers over the coming weeks.

This is the second trade the Braves have made this week. They previously acquired outfielder Sam Hilliard from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for a minor-league pitcher.