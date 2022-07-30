The Tampa Bay Rays host the Cleveland Guardians in a matinee tilt on Saturday. The matchup is the second game of a three-game weekend set at Tropicana Field. Both teams are in the mix for American league Wild Card slots in late July. Corey Kluber is scheduled to start for Tampa Bay, with Zach Plesac on the mound for Cleveland.

Guardians vs. Rays money line: Rays -125, Guardians +105

Guardians vs. Rays over-under: 7.5 runs

Guardians vs. Rays run line: Rays -1.5 (+170)

CLE: The Guardians are 24-23 in day games

TB: The Rays are 21-18 in day games

Why you should back the Guardians

Cleveland has the more productive overall offense in this matchup. The Guardians lead the American League in strikeout avoidance, and Cleveland is in the top five of the AL in hits, doubles, triples, batting average and stolen bases. Jose Ramirez is in the center of the attack, and the four-time All-Star leads the AL in doubles with a slugging percentage north of .500 this season. In contrast, the Rays are in the bottom five of the AL in strikeout avoidance, slugging percentage and OPS, leaving Cleveland's pitching staff in a confident position.

Plesac will start for the Guardians, and the 27-year-old is issuing only 2.4 walks per nine innings. Plesac has a 3.07 ERA in his last ten starts, and he is highly effective. Behind him, Cleveland's bullpen is above-average in ERA with more than a strikeout per inning. Guardians relievers are also No. 3 in the AL in ground ball rate at 46 percent.

Why you should back the Rays

Tampa Bay has strong offensive indicators, but the Rays can also be confident with pitching in Saturday's matchup. The headliner of the afternoon is Kluber, who is a two-time Cy Young winner. Kluber has a 3.91 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP this season, with excellent command. Opponents are generating only 1.5 walks per nine innings against Kluber, and he is yielding less than a home run per nine innings.

Kluber is holding the opposition to a .692 OPS in 2022, and he has been even better in home starts with a 3.42 ERA at Tropicana Field. Kluber then hands the ball to a potent bullpen, with Tampa Bay leading the American League in walk rate among relief corps with less than three free passes per nine innings. The Rays are also above-average in bullpen ERA over a large sample of innings.

