The Red Sox took Sunday night's bout over the Yankees in extra innings, 3-2, giving them a series win over their biggest rivals.

The Red Sox struck first in this one, with a solo Justin Turner home run in the second.

That lead was fleeting, however, as the Yankees got two in the bottom of the second on a Jose Trevino single. The pitchers would put up zeroes after that for a while, as the score remained 2-1 going to the eighth inning. The Red Sox played small ball to tie it. After the first two runners reached base, they were bunted over to second and third before a Jarren Duran grounder scored the tying run.

Enrique Hernández singled home the automatic runner with one out in the 10th for the Red Sox and then Red Sox reliever Chris Martin closed the door in the bottom of the 10th, as the Yankees were unable to plate the automatic runner from second.

For the series, the first of the season between the long-time AL East rivals, the Red Sox end up taking two of three. The Yankees fall to 38-29 on the season, which is 9 1/2 games behind the Rays, while the last-place Red Sox are again .500 at 33-33. They had an eight-game winning streak just over a month ago, but otherwise wins had been hard to come by. They had lost 12 of their last 17 before this series.

The two teams will meet again this coming Friday in Fenway Park for another three-game series.