Cincinnati Reds play-by-play announcer Thom Brennaman has announced his resignation from his position with the club and Fox Sports Ohio. Brennaman was suspended last month after he was caught using a homophobic slur during a Reds-Royals game.

Brennaman revealed the news in a statement Friday, via Evan Millward of WCPO 9 Cincinnati. Here's Brennaman's full statement:

My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds. I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me. To this great city, my hometown, a sincere thank you. I truly regret what I said and I'm so very sorry. No one loves this town more than me. I have been in this profession that I love for 33 years. And it is my hope and intention to return. And if I'm given that opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better person. I am grateful for the forgiveness so many have extended to me, especially those in the LGBTQ community who I have met, spoken with and listened to almost daily over the last five weeks. With their continued guidance, I hope to be a voice for positive change.

Brennaman had been the Reds' play-by-play man since the start of the 2007 season. He's the son of legendary radio play-by-play man Marty Brennaman.