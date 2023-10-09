Monday evening the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves resume their NLDS matchup with Game 2 at Truist Park. The Phillies won Game 1 (PHI 3, ATL 0) and the Braves were shut out at home for the first time since Aug. 28, 2021. Here's how you can watch Game 2 as Atlanta looks to even the series.

Prior to Game 2, Phillies manager Rob Thomson was asked about injured first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who has not played this season after tearing his ACL near the end of spring training. Hoskins, Thomson said, is doing well with his rehab work at the team's spring training complex in Florida, and did not close the door on him returning for the NLCS.

There is precedent for such a relatively quick turnaround. Kyle Schwarber, then with the Chicago Cubs, tore his ACL on April 7, 2016, and was able to return in time to pinch-hit and DH during the World Series. Hoskins tore his ACL on March 23. A return in the NLCS (if the Phillies advance) would more less follow Schwarber's timeline.

"This guy's making a lot of progress," Thomson told NBC Sports Philadelphia two weeks ago. "Now, he's got to go through a lot more testing with the training staff and with the doctors. But he's now hitting on the field. He's taking 75, 80, 85 swings a day. He ran the bases the other day. He's really making a lot of progress."

Philadelphia had a revolving door at first base until Bryce Harper was cleared to throw in late July. He has taken over everyday first base duty in the postseason. Assuming Hoskins is unable to play the field of and when he returns, it would mean Schwarber has to go from DH to left field, which would hurt the outfield defense considerably. Hoskins could also exclusively be used as a pinch-hitter.

Rookie reliever Orion Kerkering is on the postseason roster as Hoskins' injury replacement. Should Hoskins be activated, Kerkering would be able to remain on the roster as Dylan Covey's injury replacement. Covey's 15-day injured list stint expires the day before Game 1 of the NLCS, so he can be used as an injury exemption.

Hoskins, 30, slashed .246/.332/.462 with 30 home runs in 156 games last season, then swatted six home runs in 17 postseason games. He will be a free agent after the season, so, in addition to helping the Phillies try to win the World Series, Hoskins would also be able to showcase himself for interested teams.