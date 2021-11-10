On Tuesday, New York Mets team president Sandy Alderson announced that the team is no longer looking for a president of baseball operations. Instead, the club is searching for a new general manager only, and think that the position hasn't been filled because candidates would "prefer to be elsewhere."

"I think it's mostly about New York, and not about, you know, Steve or the organization or what have you," Alderson said. "It's a big stage and some people would just prefer to be elsewhere."

During Wednesday's installment of "Nothing Personal with David Samson," David Samson weighed in on the Mets search for a general manager and revealed what he believes Alderson should've said to the media.

"Running the baseball operations of the New York Mets is one of the most prestigious jobs in Major League Baseball," Samson said. "With the market that we have and the commitment by ownership to build and maintain a championship organization, it is critical that we make the right hire. Admittedly, the hire from last year did not work out. The assistant GM that we promoted did not work out. But we have learned from the mistakes that we've made and fully expect to bring in someone that will not only thrive in this market, but will help bring the fans a championship working along owner Steve Cohen."

The Mets fired acting general manager Zack Scott on Nov. 1, which came just two months after he was arrested on drunken driving charges. In January, Scott had been promoted to the post of Mets general manager after previous general manager Jared Porter was fired following allegations that he sent sexually explicit text messages to a female reporter back in 2016.