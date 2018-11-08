Scott Boras doesn't sound like he wants to negotiate with new Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen
Boras said he'll talk to the Wilpons or other front office people on behalf of clients
The general managers' meetings are taking place right now and when it comes to this event and the Winter Meetings, you can always count on the polarizing mega-agent Scott Boras to hold court and come through with a bunch of one-liners. A cursory Twitter search on Wednesday turns up Boras going with a pun about the Miami fans being "MIA" in attendance and him saying of his biggest client, Bryce Harper, that "Harper's (B)azaar has begun.
Such things are harmless fun and not really newsworthy. This could be, though. The Mets just hired a now-former agent to be their general manager: Brodie Van Wagenen. He was the agent of Mets pitchers Noah Syndergaard and Jacob deGrom, among others. Though Boras' stature is that of the top agent in the game, Van Wagenen was his competitor just a few weeks ago. Apparently, Boras didn't think much of his competition:
The Wilpons, of course, are the Mets' ownership group and are seen as a meddlesome bunch. This could be less Boras having a problem with Van Wagenen and more believing he could much more easily pull one over on Fred Wilpon than a former agent. Keep in mind, Boras has been known to go straight to owners in order to get big contracts signed. One big example was going to the late, great Mike Ilitch and convincing him to sign Prince Fielder to a nine-year, $214 million deal when the Tigers had Miguel Cabrera at first base.
Of course, it's also possible Boras just really doesn't like Van Wagenen and refuses to talk to him.
Van Wagenen met with reporters at the GM meetings shortly after Boras did. He had a different recollection of his history with Boras.
Whatever is going on here, Boras wins again. He's being talked about.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
The Rockies' Arenado question
Arenado is a free agent after next season
-
MLB rumors: Braves pushing for Realmuto
Could the prized catcher leave Miami and stay in the NL East?
-
Ankiel seeking MLB return, has surgery
What a story this would be
-
Yankees, Sabathia agree on one-year deal
The big lefty has agreed to stay put in the Bronx
-
MLB 2018 awards odds
The award announcements will begin next week
-
Nats reportedly made Harper big offer
"We are not closing any doors," Nats GM Mike Rizzo said