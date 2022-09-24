The Atlanta Braves on Saturday placed rookie right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list with a left oblique strain, the team announced. Even though the move is backdated to Sept. 21, Strider will not pitch again during the regular season, according to The Athletic.

"We just don't want to take any chances. He wanted pitch, and we kind of took it out of his hands," Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters, including the Associated Press, after the team skipped Strider's last start because of the oblique. "And I'm glad he said something. That was smart of him because it's just something that, if we don't stay ahead of something like that, it could be an end-of-the-year type thing."

Strider, 23, recently became the fastest pitcher to 200 career strikeouts in history, reaching the milestone in only 130 innings. He owns an 11-5 record with a 2.67 ERA, and his two-pitch mix has allowed him to strike out 38.3 percent of the batters he's faced. That is far and away the best strikeout rate among pitchers with at least 130 innings.

Righty Bryce Elder made a spot start in Strider's place and allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings in a loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. He figures to remain in the rotation while Strider is sidelined, though it should be noted the Braves have an off-day coming Thursday. They can use that to rearrange their rotation and push Elder's start back, if necessary.

The Braves have lost three straight games and enter Saturday with a 96-56 record. They are 2 1/2 games behind the New York Mets in the NL East and have already clinched a postseason spot, though a division title very likely would mean a Wild Card Series bye.