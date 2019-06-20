Struggling Mets fire pitching coach Dave Eiland, bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez, reports say
Phil Regan will take over as Mets pitching coach, and Ricky Bones will be the new bullpen coach
The struggling New York Mets fired pitching coach Dave Eiland and bullpen coach Chuck Hernandez, reports Joel Sherman. According to Mike Puma, GM Brodie Van Wagenen will address the situation later on Thursday.
Pitching was expected to be a strength for the Mets this season, but going into Thursday's slate they rank a middling seventh in the NL with a rotation ERA of 4.27 -- that's despite having Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard at the front-end. As for the bullpen, it ranks 14th in the NL with a relief ERA of 5.46. Only the Nationals' relief corps has fared worse.
Eiland, 52, has been on the job since prior to the 2018 season and before that was the long-time pitching coach for the Royals. Mets manager Mickey Callaway tabbed Eiland as his pitching not long after he was hired. Hernandez, 58, is a former Braves pitching coach who joined the Mets this past December.
Phil Regan will take over as Mets pitching coach, and Ricky Bones will be the new bullpen coach, Puma reports. Some background:
The Mets right now are four games under .500, in fourth place in the NL East, and 8.5 games behind the first-place Braves. The SportsLine Projection Model (@SportsLine on Twitter) right now gives the Mets just a 6.4 percent chance of making the postseason. Van Wagenen this past offseason was among the most active of GMs and made a flurry of moves designed to push the Mets into contention. Thus far, it hasn't worked out, and heads are starting to roll. The firings of Eiland and Hernandez likely mean that Callaway's seat just got even hotter.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rays to explore playing in Montreal
While it may not happen, the club is free to explore the possibility of calling two cities...
-
CWS, WAS first teams to extend netting
The White Sox will expand the netting at Guaranteed Rate Field all the way to the foul pol...
-
Yankees vs. Astros: Things to know
The Yankees go into the series red hot while the Astros have struggled a bit lately
-
MLB DFS lineups, top picks for June 20
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
FSU's Martin retires after 40 seasons
Martin's Seminoles were eliminated from the College World Series on Wednesday
-
MLB odds, picks, top parlay for June 20
SportsLine's top experts have released their best MLB parlay for today