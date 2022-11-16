The Seattle Mariners have obtained All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for right-handed reliever Erik Swanson and lefty pitching prospect Adam Macko, the teams announced Wednesday.

Hernández, 30 years old, is scheduled to hit free agency after next season. In 2022, he batted .267/.316/.491 (127 OPS+) with 25 home runs and six stolen bases. His contributions were worth an estimated 2.8 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball-Reference.

Hernández gives the Mariners another middle-of-the-order bat who should slot into a corner-outfield spot. The Mariners are expected to trade Jesse Winker this winter, meaning that Hernández and American League Rookie of the Year Award winner Julio Rodríguez are the two sure pieces of their outfield. The Mariners could conceivably bring back free agent Mitch Haniger, or they could give former top prospect Jarred Kelenic another look. They also could go a different route, depending on how they feel about the various free-agent and trade options. That's the beauty of the offseason.

Swanson, 29, had the best season of his big-league career in 2022. He made 57 appearances (only one of those a start) and amassed a 1.68 ERA (222 ERA+) and a 7.00 strikeout-to-walk ratio ratio in 53 innings. He works with a three-pitch mix: a low-90s fastball, a splitter, and a slider. He's under team control through the 2025 season.

Macko, 21, is a small left-hander who struck out 14.1 batters per nine innings across eight minor-league starts this season. He has a flat release point to the top of the zone and a high-grade curveball. Baseball America ranked him as the eighth-best prospect in the Mariners system at the midway point of the 2022 season.