The Nike logo is on the front of MLB jerseys for 2020 season, and some baseball fans are not too thrilled
Nike has taken over as the new uniform supplier for MLB uniforms in 2020
Baseball is often referred to as America's pastime because of its longevity and rich history. That's why sometimes the smallest changes in the sport can send fans into a tizzy. The latest comes from Major League Baseball's new uniform supplier.
Nike is replacing Majestic as the in-game supplier, and on Monday, it unveiled what every team's home jersey will look like with its iconic swoosh on the chest during the 2020 season (You can follow all of the new threads here.) Some purists are less than thrilled with the new changes while others aren't bothered at all by the swoosh.
While other major North American leagues have already embraced the idea of logos and ads on their jerseys, not all baseball fans seem ready for what's to come in the near future.
At least no one is being dramatic and people are open to eventually changing their opinion on the look. Oh wait ...
Correction: There are actually 649,164* fans who are saying this is ruining tradition.
And speaking of tradition ...
The overwhelming response is that the logo would look better on the sleeve.
Is it me or is the logo growing?
They have a point ...
We can't say we didn't see this hate coming from baseball fans.
Not everyone despises the look though. The positive responses vary from "it's fine" to "it's great."
Some even commented that it is finally a move that makes the league seem younger.
At the end of the day, once the season gets going, people will likely have something else to be mad about and won't even notice the logo.
Or at least we can hope they get over it.
