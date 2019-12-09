The Nike logo is on the front of MLB jerseys for 2020 season, and some baseball fans are not too thrilled

Baseball is often referred to as America's pastime because of its longevity and rich history. That's why sometimes the smallest changes in the sport can send fans into a tizzy. The latest comes from Major League Baseball's new uniform supplier.

Nike is replacing Majestic as the in-game supplier, and on Monday, it unveiled what every team's home jersey will look like with its iconic swoosh on the chest during the 2020 season (You can follow all of the new threads here.) Some purists are less than thrilled with the new changes while others aren't bothered at all by the swoosh.

While other major North American leagues have already embraced the idea of logos and ads on their jerseys, not all baseball fans seem ready for what's to come in the near future.

At least no one is being dramatic and people are open to eventually changing their opinion on the look. Oh wait ...

The Nike logo on the front looks awful and I’ll never let it go https://t.co/D4fY6G6p96 — F.P. Jr. (@Franky_P_) December 9, 2019

Correction: There are actually 649,164* fans who are saying this is ruining tradition.

The #Yankees just released their 2020 jerseys with the #Nike logo on them. I’m indifferent, but there are going to be 649163 fans that says this “ruins tradition” or something like that pic.twitter.com/NIQOGtvBW0 — Joe LoGrippo (@joe_logrippo) December 9, 2019

And speaking of tradition ...

Baseball fans: The Nike logo on the jersey ruins the tradition!



Soccer: A sport loaded with tradition pic.twitter.com/sor4sr9EV1 — Trent Redman (@RedmanTrent) December 9, 2019

The overwhelming response is that the logo would look better on the sleeve.

The Nike logo would be fine on the sleeve. This isn't clean at all. https://t.co/e5y1t0HKNT — Dr. #NoHubris (@tokarzontigers) December 9, 2019

Is it me or is the logo growing?

How the internet sees the Nike logo on MLB Jerseys pic.twitter.com/U7oiqoRghq — RicHie (@RICHIEisTFH) December 9, 2019

What does everyone think of the new Nike logo on baseball jerseys? pic.twitter.com/E68HnvdbYN — Mantis Toboggan M.D. (@TacoJay0) December 9, 2019

They have a point ...

Baseball fans are mad about a Nike logo on the front of the uniform. The Thunder jerseys say Love's Truck Stop you guys will be fine!! — Megan (@megreyes_) December 9, 2019

We can't say we didn't see this hate coming from baseball fans.

Baseball Twitter acting like their sport is above putting the Nike logo on their Nike jerseys is the most Baseball Twitter moment. — Adi Joseph (@AdiJoseph) December 9, 2019

Not everyone despises the look though. The positive responses vary from "it's fine" to "it's great."

The Nike Logo should have the same gray trim around it the number and logo do.



It's fine, otherwise. pic.twitter.com/htWsxjpGne — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) December 9, 2019

What do people always have to complain. The Nike logo doesn't ruin anything and to me looks fire🔥. #Nike pic.twitter.com/ELjZgedHkA — CM40 GAMING (@Christian54343) December 9, 2019

Some even commented that it is finally a move that makes the league seem younger.

The Nike swoosh actually makes baseball seem like it’s finally catching up with the times. The Nike logo is so simple but makes it look younger. #RedSox https://t.co/GM85Ofb5y3 — Nick Quaglia (@NickQuag) December 9, 2019

At the end of the day, once the season gets going, people will likely have something else to be mad about and won't even notice the logo.

you will get used to the Nike logo on MLB jerseys, i promise. & by then you’ll probably have something new to complain about. — megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 9, 2019

Or at least we can hope they get over it.