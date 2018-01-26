There's a Tony Gwynn special coming to MLB Network next week that's worth your time

Right off the heels of the Hall of Fame announcement for 2018, let's talk about another Hall of Famer. The late, great Tony Gwynn was one of the best batsmiths in MLB history, winning eight batting titles and leading the league in hits seven times. In his honor, MLB Network is airing a special on Tuesday.

"MLB Network Presents: Mr. Padre" will air Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Here's a quick paragraph on what to expect, via MLB Network press release:

Mr. Padre tells the story of the life, career and untimely death of Gwynn, a lovable superstar and the greatest hitter of his generation. The hour-long documentary chronicles Gwynn's unwavering dedication to become the best complete player he could be, from his late shift to baseball from basketball in college to his pioneering use of video to further perfect his natural hitting ability and the enormous effort he put into becoming a Gold Glove defender. Interviews with former Padres teammates and manager Bruce Bochy, Tim Flannery and Jack McKeon, longtime Padres broadcaster Ted Leitner, and former opponents including Hall of Famers Tony La Russa and Mike Schmidt, and Harold Reynolds indicate the lasting impact of Gwynn's incredible on-field achievements and his approachable off-the-field attitude.

Speaking of Flannery, here's a sneak peek of him telling an amazing story:

Man, inside stories like that regarding baseball legends are so cool.

I've gotten an advanced look at the whole special and it's well worth the time for all baseball fans, not just Padres fans for whom this is can't miss television. Watch it live or set those recording devices.