Twins' Paul Molitor relieved of managerial duties a year after winning AL Manager of the Year Award

The Minnesota Twins have reportedly moved on from manager Paul Molitor after a disappointing 2018 season where they finished 78-84 and 13 games behind the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central, the team announced on Tuesday.

Molitor, winner of the 2017 AL Manager of the Year Award, still has two years remaining on the three-year contract extension he signed last winter and they still owe him $3.25 million.

The Twins also announced that Molitor has been offered a position to stay with the organization in a baseball operations capacity and will consider the offer.

Molitor went 305-343 in his four years as Twins manager. Minnesota made the postseason once during his tenure, in 2017 where it lost to the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card game. The 2018 season was the second time the Molitor-led Twins finished below .500.