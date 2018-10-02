Twins' Paul Molitor relieved of managerial duties a year after winning AL Manager of the Year Award
Molitor, who has two years remaining on his contract, could remain with the organization under a new role
The Minnesota Twins have reportedly moved on from manager Paul Molitor after a disappointing 2018 season where they finished 78-84 and 13 games behind the Cleveland Indians in the American League Central, the team announced on Tuesday.
Molitor, winner of the 2017 AL Manager of the Year Award, still has two years remaining on the three-year contract extension he signed last winter and they still owe him $3.25 million.
The Twins also announced that Molitor has been offered a position to stay with the organization in a baseball operations capacity and will consider the offer.
Molitor went 305-343 in his four years as Twins manager. Minnesota made the postseason once during his tenure, in 2017 where it lost to the New York Yankees in the AL Wild Card game. The 2018 season was the second time the Molitor-led Twins finished below .500.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2018 MLB Postseason schedule, bracket
The World Series starts Oct. 23
-
MLB hot seat tracker
Keep checking back for the latest rumors, firings and hires around the MLB managerial caro...
-
MLB DFS, Oct. 2: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with nearly $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Puig guarantees Dodgers World Series win
It's hard to bet against this confidence
-
Rockies vs. Cubs picks, predictions
It's all love for the Cubs from our CBS Sports experts
-
Dodgers celebrate clincher with Lasorda
Matt Kemp made sure that Lasorda enjoyed himself