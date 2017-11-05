Vin Scully says he'll 'never watch another NFL game again' due to anthem protests

Saturday night, former Dodgers announcer and Hall of Famer Vin Scully was at the Pasadena Civic Center for an event called "An Evening With Vin Scully."

At some point during the event, Scully was asked about the NFL's national anthem protests, in which players have taken a knee during the anthem to protest police brutality and racism. Scully said he "will never watch another NFL game" because of the protests.

Here is a full transcript of Scully's comments, via Deadspin:

"I have only one personal thought, really. And I am so disappointed. And I used to love, during the fall and winter, to watch the NFL on Sunday. And it's not that I'm some great patriot. I was in the Navy for a year -- didn't go anywhere, didn't do anything. But I have overwhelming respect and admiration for anyone who puts on a uniform and goes to war. So the only thing I can do in my little way is not to preach. I will never watch another NFL game."﻿

Scully, who will turn 90 later this month, briefly served in the navy before beginning his broadcasting career. So far only one player, Athletics catcher Bruce Maxwell, has knelt during the national anthem.