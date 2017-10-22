WATCH: Yankees' Aaron Judge makes one of the best catches you'll see in a Game 7
He robbed Houston's Yuri Gurriel of a likely home run
Aaron Judge is an AL MVP candidate largely for his offensive bestowals -- those 52 home runs, in particular. But as he proved in the decisive ALCS Game 7 against the Astros (NYY-HOU GameTracker), he's also capable of brilliance in the field. Take a look at how the Yankees right fielder robs Houston's Yuri Gurriel of a likely home run in the second inning on Saturday night ...
Aaron Judge with one of the greatest catches you'll ever see. #ALCSpic.twitter.com/1GGcVdDWDY— YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 22, 2017
And for the still photography enthusiast ...
That was a liner that left Gurriel's bat at 99 mph. Judge didn't have much time to react, and playing in an unfamiliar park always makes it more difficult when you're negotiating the wall. Don't be surprised if this high-stakes snare looms large.
-
