What is furosemide, the diuretic substance that got Robinson Cano an 80-game PED suspension by MLB

Earlier Tuesday, Major League Baseball suspended Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano 80 games for violating the joint drug policy.

Cano's failure was triggered by the presence of furosemide. Here's what you need to know about the suspension and the cause.

What is furosemide?

Per WebMD, furosemide is a diuretic -- or a pill that causes its users to create more urine, which in turn helps rid the body of excess water and salt.

How is it normally used?

Furosemide is used in treating a variety of conditions, per WebMD. The list includes heart failure, and disease of the liver or kidney, as well as helping treat high blood pressure.

Why is it banned?

Perhaps obviously, furosemide can be used as a masking agent, helping the body rid itself of evidence of doping through urination. Hence why it, among other diuretics, is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Has furosemide caused any other suspensions?

It sure has. Wilking Rodriguez was suspended for it in 2015, and Travis Demeritte for it a few months later.