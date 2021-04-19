We've been talking quite a bit about no-hitters lately but not all that much about perfect games. That makes sense, given that no-hitters are much more common than perfect games, and that's especially the case lately.
If you needed a reminder of that, then look no further than the two recent no-hitters HOT-linked above. In the case of Joe Musgrove, the only thing that kept his no-no from being a perfect game was a fourth inning HBP. Carlos Rodón, meantime, had perfection through 25 batters, but with one out in the ninth Roberto Pérez was nicked by a Rodón slider and awarded first base. It's hard, you know.
Indeed, as of Monday it's been eight years, eight months, and four days since Felix Hernandez graced us with the last perfect game at the MLB level. Over that same span, we've seen 30 no-hitters, including two during the abbreviated 2020 season and, as noted, two already in the still-in-diapers 2021 campaign. In all, we've clocked more than 300 no-hitters across the sprawl of major league history but just 23 perfect games.
Speaking of the latter, manifestly superior achievement, here's a rundown of those 23 perfectos and how long we had to wait between each one:
|Pitcher, team
|Opponent
|Date
|Time since previous perfect game
Lee Richmond, Worcester Worcesters
Cleveland Blues
June 12, 1880
-
John Montgomery Ward, Providence Grays
Buffalo Bisons
June 17, 1880
5 days
Cy Young, Boston Americans
Philadelphia Athletics
May 5, 1904
23 years, 10 months, 23 days
Addie Joss, Cleveland Naps
Oct. 2, 1908
4 years, 4 months, 27 days
Charlie Robertson, Chicago White Sox
April 30, 1922
13 years, 6 months, 28 days
Don Larsen, New York Yankees
Brooklyn Dodgers
Oct. 8, 1956
34 years, 5 months, 8 days
Jim Bunning, Philadelphia Phillies
June 21, 1964
7 years, 8 months, 13 days
Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers
Sept. 9, 1965
1 year, 2 months, 19 days
Catfish Hunter, Oakland Athletics
May 8, 1968
2 years, 7 months, 29 days
Len Barker, Cleveland Indians
May 15, 1981
13 years, 7 days
Mike Witt, California Angels
Sept. 30, 1984
3 years, 4 months, 15 days
Tom Browning, Cincinnati Reds
Los Angeles Dodgers
Sept. 16, 1988
3 years, 11 months, 17 days
Dennis Martínez, Montreal Expos
Los Angeles Dodgers
July 28, 1991
2 years, 10 months, 12 days
Kenny Rogers, Texas Rangers
California Angels
July 28, 1994
3 years
David Wells, New York Yankees
Minnesota Twins
May 17, 1998
3 years, 9 months, 20 days
David Cone, New York Yankees
Montreal Expos
July 18, 1999
1 year, 2 months, 2 days
Randy Johnson, Arizona Diamondbacks
May 18, 2004
4 years, 10 months, 1 day
Mark Buehrle, Chicago White Sox
July 23, 2009
5 years, 2 months, 6 days
Dallas Braden, Oakland Athletics
Tampa Bay Rays
May 9, 2010
9 months, 17 days
Roy Halladay, Philadelphia Phillies
Florida Marlins
May 29. 2010
21 days
Philip Humber, Chicago White Sox
April 21, 2012
1 year, 10 months, 24 days
Matt Cain, San Francisco Giants
June 13, 2012
1 month, 24 days
Félix Hernández, Seattle Mariners
Tampa Bay Rays
Aug. 15, 2012
2 months, 2 days
Yes, those first two 19th-century perfectos are counted since they occurred in the National League, but they should really be dismissed since the rules of play were significantly different in 1880. Whatever your druthers about that particular matter, we've had just 21 perfect games in the modern era -- i.e., since 1903, when the first AL-NL World Series was played. Not meeting the official definition of a perfect game in remorseless fashion are Harvey Haddix of the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 26, 1959 and Pedro Martinez of the Montreal Expos on June 3, 1995. In Martinez's case, he lost his perfect game in the 10th, and Haddix lost his in the 13th (!). That's because the rules stipulate that a pitcher is credited with a perfect game only if he prevents any baserunners for the entire game, even if said game goes beyond nine innings. Had Haddix's and Martinez's teammates provided them with a single run of support during the first nine innings, they'd be on the list above. Alas and alack, they are not.
Anyhow, presently we're enduring the longest perfect game drought since the early 1980s and the third-longest since 1900. As with anything so rare, the clusters that we saw from 2009-2012 and the radio silence we've had since then can best explained by randomness. That said, we've had quite a few close calls since 2012. Including Rodón's recent masterpiece, eight perfect game bids since 2012 have been lost in the ninth inning. That's a bit of a glut, as the previous 15 years saw just five such near-misses. Also, nine times in MLB history we've seen starting pitchers removed with a perfect game intact after five innings, and three of those have happened since 2015 (most recently Blake Snell in 2018). On yet another level, while we've seen batting average trend downward throughout recent history, which obviously helps explain all the no-hitters, we've seen walk rates and hit batsmen trend upward. That works against the perfecto.
There's no one obvious cause for this ongoing semi-drought, but it's a series of gentle nudges in the wrong direction plus a dusting of bad luck. Obviously, someone will break through at some point, and -- unlike the "ubiquitous to the point of tedium" no-hitter -- it'll be worth all the laurel wreaths we can find when it does happen again.