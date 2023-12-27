The White Sox have agreed to a one-year deal with an option for 2025 with catcher Martín Maldonado, reports Jon Heyman.

Maldonado, 37, had previously been with the Astros since the 2019 trade deadline, helping win back-to-back pennants and the 2022 World Series.

In 407 plate appearances last season, he hit .191/.258/.348 (66 OPS+) with 15 homers and 36 RBI. He led the AL with 12 sac bunts and does have good home-run power, but his value lies behind the plate. He has long been known as a great defender with a strong arm who calls a great game, though the framing numbers took a bad turn last season. Still, Astros pitchers had a 3.91 ERA last season with Maldonado behind the plate compared with 4.06 with backup Yainer Diaz.

Max Stassi is the other catcher on the White Sox's big-league roster right now, so the duo figures to split time behind the plate with Korey Lee being another option.