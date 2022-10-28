Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is standing pat with his bet on the Houston Astros to win the 2022 World Series. McIngvale has $10 million on the Astros to win it all, which would resulted in an estimated record payout of $75 million if it hits.

Earlier this week, Wynn Sportsbook approached McIngvale and offered him a chance to hedge his massive bet. Wynn Sportsbook stated that the Houston furniture store owner could bet $1 million on the Philadelphia Phillies to win the World Series with a potential payout of $1.85 million.

However, McIngvale turned down the offer and is riding with the Astros.

If the Astros end up winning the World Series, McIngvale's payout would reportedly be the largest in sports betting history. The only obstacle that stands in their way is a Phillies team that has defied expectations throughout the postseason and enters the World Series fresh off of an NLCS win over the San Diego Padres.

Much like in the past, McIngvale's Gallery Furniture customers would also be enjoying the benefits of the Astros winning it all. Gallery Furniture has previously held promotions in which customers that spend a certain amount of money would get their furniture free of charge if a specific team wins a championship.

This time around, McIngvale is offering customers a chance to double their purchase if the Astros win the World Series. For example, if the Astros capture the 2022 World Series title, a customer that purchased $5,000 worth of furniture would receive $10,000 back.

"When you purchase a Tempur-Pedic, Stearns & Foster or Sealy mattress sleep set priced at $3,000 or more, and if the Houston Astros win it all in the 2022 final championship series, your purchase is FREE,!" Gallery Furniture's website read. "Join us at any Gallery Furniture showroom TODAY make your qualifying mattress purchase for the chance to get it all FREE FREE FREE!"

McIngvale has never been afraid to place large wagers. He won an estimated $15 million when Kansas won the NCAA men's basketball tournament back in April and is known for placing massive bets on the Super Bowl and other big sporting events in America.