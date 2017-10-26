World Series now a best-of-five and Astros have home field advantage over Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- The Astros stunned the Dodgers -- repeatedly -- on Wednesday night in Game 2 of the World Series, and after Houston's 7-6 win in 11 innings (box score), the series is tied at a game apiece.

Since the Astros and Dodgers are tied after those first two games, that means the 2017 World Series is now in essence a best-of-five affair, and the Astros, since they'll play the next three games at Minute Maid Park in Houston, now have home-field advantage in that de facto best-of-fiver. That fact occasions some relevant numbers from the 2017 regular season ...

Team Winning percentage Run differential Dodgers on the road .580 +59 Astros at home .593 +68



Houston's a bit of an oddity in that this season they were notably better on the road than at home (that trend has flipped in the postseason, generally speaking). As such, you wind up with two similar profiles insofar as the setting for the next three games goes.

Now for the assumed rotations of this reset series ...

Game 3: Yu Darvish vs. Lance McCullers

Game 4: Alex Wood vs. Charlie Morton

Game 5: Clayton Kershaw vs. Dallas Keuchel

Game 6 (if necessary): Justin Verlander vs. Rich Hill

Game 7 (if necessary): Lance McCullers vs. Yu Darvish

In the ALCS, McCullers and Morton used curveballs to excess and to great effect against the Yankees. These Dodgers, though, are baseball's best offense against the curve, so a similar approach may not yield similar results. Given that Darvish is the Dodgers' second-best starter (he'd be an ace on most staffs), his facing lining up with the post-Keuchel/Verlander drop-off in Game 3 would seem to give L.A. an edge going in. That's significant because teams that go up 2-1 in a best-of-seven postseason series in MLB after playing Game 1 at home (this of course describes the Dodgers), go on to win said series 75 percent of the time.

On the other side, the Astros by winning Game 2 ensured that the Dodgers at the very least will have to face Keuchel once more, this time in Houston.

All of this is to say: The 2017 World Series looks very different than it did just 24 hours before the end of a thrilling Game 2.